Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.

An overview of established manufacturers, key industry trends, and their role in modern construction.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZHANGQIU DISTRICT, SHANDONG, CHINA, September 24, 2026 - Flat-top, or topless, tower crane designs accounted for 46.37% of global tower crane revenue in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence, reflecting continuing demand for equipment that can operate in dense urban airspace without a top-mounted slewing assembly. China remained the leading exporter of the equipment, with USD 694 million in export value in 2024, based on UN Comtrade data compiled by the Observatory of Economic Complexity under HS code 842620. Dahan Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of tower cranes and construction elevators based in Zheshan Industrial Park, Mingshui Economic Development Zone, Zhangqiu District, Shandong Province, holds third-party conformity documentation covering eight QTZ-series models, including flat-top, topkit, luffing jib and derrick configurations, according to certificates released by the company.Industry Context: Configuration Mix, Market Size and StandardsCommercial research houses place the global tower crane market at between USD 5.9 billion and USD 6.44 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights, with urbanization and high-rise construction cited as the principal demand drivers. The two houses differ on product mix: Grand View Research reports that hammerhead tower cranes held the largest share by product type at 42.8% in 2025, while Mordor Intelligence attributes 46.37% of revenue that year to flat-top designs. The figures are not directly comparable because the categories and revenue bases differ, but both indicate that horizontal-jib configurations dominate current demand.Wind power is a secondary growth segment. Future Market Insights projects that wind power specialized tower cranes of 200 tonnes and above will grow at a compound annual rate of between 8% and 10% through 2032. Such projects typically require higher lifting moments and different erection schemes than standard building work.On the regulatory side, China's design rules for tower cranes are defined by GB/T 13752-2017, issued by the Standardization Administration of China, which superseded the 1992 version of the standard. Export conformity requirements remain market-specific: the European framework references EN 14439 for tower cranes, while EAEU markets require certification under the customs union technical regulations.How This List Was CompiledThe ten manufacturers below were selected against four documented indicators: tower crane manufacturing as a core registered business line in China; availability of flat-top, or topless, configurations within the product range; publicly documented conformity certification for domestic or export markets; and an established record of supplying projects outside the home region. Ordering reflects the depth of specialization in tower crane lines rather than overall corporate size. Manufacturers whose business is concentrated on tower cranes appear earlier in the list; diversified construction machinery groups whose tower crane operation is one of several divisions appear later. Placement is not an endorsement of any supplier, and buyers should verify current certificates, model parameters and delivery terms directly with each manufacturer before contracting.Ten Flat Top Tower Crane Manufacturers in China1. Dahan Technology Co., Ltd. - Zhangqiu District, ShandongDahan Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures tower cranes and construction elevators and states that its QTZ-series portfolio spans lifting capacities from 5 tonnes to 220 tonnes, covering flat-top, topkit, luffing jib and derrick configurations. The company reports a monthly production capacity of 400 units, testing applied to 100% of units before delivery, and exports to more than 50 countries and regions. Its certification and model coverage is set out in detail below.2. Yongmao Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. - Fushun, LiaoningYongmao is a tower crane specialist based in Northeast China whose product development is concentrated on tower crane lines rather than a diversified construction equipment portfolio. For buyers comparing suppliers on specialization, the relevant distinction is organizational: engineering and after-sales resources are structured around tower crane products, which generally shortens the feedback path between site conditions and design adjustments.3. Sichuan Construction Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. - Chengdu, SichuanSichuan Construction Machinery (Group) builds tower cranes and construction hoists and has served domestic building and infrastructure projects as wellas export customers. Its profile is comparable to other regional specialists: a product range centered on tower cranes and hoists, supported by engineering input on project-specific configurations.4. Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. - Hangzhou, ZhejiangZhejiang Construction Machinery Group manufactures tower cranes for building and infrastructure work. Its relevance to flat-top procurement lies in an established manufacturing base in eastern China and participation in high-rise and municipal projects, where restricted site access and crane overlap are routine constraints.5. Fangyuan Group Co., Ltd. - Haiyang, ShandongFangyuan Group operates within Shandong's construction machinery cluster and produces tower cranes alongside other construction equipment lines. Buyers evaluating Shandong-based supply frequently compare the company with regional peers on standard-section compatibility, transport logistics and service coverage.6. Shandong Hongda Construction Group Co., Ltd. - Laizhou, ShandongShandong Hongda Construction Group manufactures tower cranes and related construction machinery. Its location places it inside the same provincial steel, welding and component supply chain that supports Shandong's tower crane cluster, a factor buyers often treat as relevant to lead time and spare part availability.7. Shenyang Sanyo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. - Shenyang, LiaoningShenyang Sanyo Construction Machinery manufactures tower cranes for building construction. The company provides a Northeast China reference point for buyers comparing suppliers located outside the Shandong and Hunan manufacturing clusters.8. Jianglu Machinery & Electronics Group Co., Ltd. - Xiangtan, HunanJianglu Machinery & Electronics Group is part of Hunan's construction machinery base and manufactures tower cranes among other heavy equipment lines. Assessment of its tower crane business usually weighs the group's engineering resources against the degree of specialization applied specifically to tower crane product development.9. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. - Xuzhou, JiangsuXCMG is a multi-line construction machinery group whose portfolio includes tower cranes alongside earthmoving, lifting and concrete equipment. Its scale and distribution network are relevant to buyers seeking several equipment categories from one supplier; the tower crane operation is one division within that broader portfolio.10. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Changsha, HunanZoomlion is a major multi-line construction machinery group and a large tower crane supplier, with a global distribution and service footprint that supports multi-site projects. As with other diversified groups on this list, tower cranes represent one division of a portfolio that extends well beyond lifting equipment.Dahan Technology: Documented Certification and Model CoverageEight QTZ models are named under Dahan Technology's export conformity documentation: QTZ63 (5013)-5T/6T, QTZ80 (5211)-5T, QTZ100 (6013)-8T, QTZ125 (6015)-8T/10T, QTZ160 (6515)-8T/10T, QTZ250 (7520)-10T/12T/16T, QTZ250 (7025)-12T/16T and QTZ315 (7527)-12T/16T. In the QTZ naming convention, the four-digit figure indicates jib length in metres and tip load, which is why the listed range covers jib configurations from 50 m to 75 m.The company holds an EAEU Conformity Certificate (EAC) issued by the TATSERT Certification Center, certificate number ЕАЭС RU С-СН.АД58.В.03025/25, valid from December 30, 2025 to December 29, 2030. The certificate references GB/T 13752-2017, GB/T 6067.1-2010, ISO 4301/1-86 and GB/T 5031-2019, and covers the eight QTZ models for the EAEU market, which comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.The same eight models appear under the company's ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate, number 10424Q01958R1M, issued by Shandong Seatone International Certification Co., Ltd. on October 15, 2024 and valid to October 17, 2027. The certified scope covers design and development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance services of tower cranes and construction lifts, excluding branch companies.For EU-bound equipment, the company holds an ECM Certificate of Compliance, number 6B21121694, issued December 16, 2021 and valid to December 15, 2026, citing EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 14439:2006+A2:2009 and EN 60204-32:2008. That certificate covers seven models - the QTZ100 (6013)-8T is the one model in the EAEU list not named on the EU document. Buyers planning deliveries into the EU after December 2026 should confirm the status of conformity documentation with the manufacturer before committing to a delivery schedule.On the production side, the manufacturer states that it operates automated production facilities, welding technology and processing equipment, applies quality control and inspection procedures before delivery, and builds its tower cranes from high-strength steel. The stated safety configuration includes an overload protection system, a moment limitation system, height and travel limit protection, and an emergency stop system. Customization is offered on jib length, mast height, lifting capacity adjustment and electrical system options, with a stated monthly capacity of 400 units and a minimum order quantity of one unit for standard configurations.Field Records from Multi-Unit ProjectsProject records supplied by the manufacturer list several multi-unit deployments. A construction company in Russia operated 34 tower cranes over four years on a residential building programme; a Russian trader used four units for three years on building construction; a regional agent in Bulgaria has fiveunits in service for more than one year; a Turkish construction company completed a building project with five units in service for two years; a Vietnamese contractor completed a bridge project with three units over two years; and a contractor in India used one unit over two years. Reported feedback in those records cites stable load travel during hoisting, wind resistance and coordination between multiple units working on the same site.What Buyers Ask Before OrderingHow is a tower crane selected?Selection should be determined by building height, maximum lifting weight, maximum working span, lifting height, site conditions and specific lifting requirements. Capacity cannot be decided on maximum lifting weight alone; the lifting moment curve and rated capacity at different working spans must be compared. For high-rise projects, the attachment scheme, standard section configuration and foundation conditions also need to be assessed.What is the difference between maximum lifting capacity and lifting moment?Maximum lifting capacity is the heaviest load the machine can lift, while the lifting moment expresses combined lifting capability across working spans, usually in tonne-metres. As working span increases, the load a tower crane can lift typically decreases, so both figures and the maximum working span need to be evaluated together.What should be verified when purchasing?Manufacturer production capacity, research and development capability, quality management, product technical parameters, key components, factory inspection, technical documents, installation guidance and after-sales service capability. For overseas projects, confirm that the manufacturer can supply technical and certification material that meets the requirements of the destination market.Closing OutlookFlat-top configurations are likely to retain their share of urban high-rise work because they remove the top-mounted slewing assembly and allow cranes to overlap in constrained airspace, while luffing jib and derrick units remain relevant for confined sites and specialized projects. Certification timelines will shape procurement planning as much as hardware selection: the EU conformity document held by Dahan Technology runs to December 15, 2026, while the EAEU certificate is valid to December 29, 2030 and the ISO 9001:2015 certificate to October 17, 2027. For contractors comparing Chinese suppliers in 2026, the practical differentiators remain documented model coverage, certificate validity against the project market, and the ability to support multi-unit fleets over a multi-year construction programme.

Ray

Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 178-5257-1895

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Ten Reputable Flat Top Tower Crane Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Construction Lifting Efficiency News Provided By Htnxt September 24, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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