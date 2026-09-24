Tecpinion Releases Report - The Future Of Igaming Growth 2026 - Covering AI, Social Media & Affiliate Marketing

Future of iGaming Report 2026

Tecpinion's 2026 report explores U.S. sweepstakes growth, regulation, technology, and scenarios shaping the market through 2030 for future strategies.

INDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tecpinion has officially launched its latest industry report,“The Future of iGaming Growth: The Role of AI, Social Media & Affiliate Marketing,” offering a research-led look at how emerging technologies and digital acquisition channels are changing the way iGaming businesses approach growth.Created by the Tecpinion Research & Insights Team, the report explores the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, social media, creator ecosystems, affiliate marketing, CRM, analytics and platform infrastructure - and what this means for the next phase of iGaming growth.More than simply examining individual channels, the report looks at how these capabilities can work together across the complete player journey - from acquisition and engagement to personalisation, retention, risk management and long-term player value.A Sneak Peek Into the FindingsOne of the report's central findings is that iGaming growth is moving away from a channel-by-channel approach toward a more integrated, intelligence-driven model.AI is becoming an intelligence layer. The report highlights applications across player segmentation, personalisation, predictive analytics, fraud detection, CRM, customer support, affiliate performance and player-value modelling. Industry research cited in the report indicates that more than 80% of iGaming operators had at least one AI system in production by mid-2026, signalling the growing role of AI in everyday operations.Social media is becoming more than an acquisition channel. Creators, streamers, communities and short-form content can influence discovery, engagement, conversion and retention, creating a more connected journey from social interaction to player value.Affiliate marketing is shifting from volume to value. Instead of focusing only on registrations or first deposits, operators can increasingly evaluate traffic quality, engagement, retention and downstream player value. The report also explores hybrid performance models, creator-led affiliates and AI-assisted affiliate management.At the heart of the report is a simple idea: the next growth advantage may come less from adding another channel and more from connecting the channels already in use.Knowledge Sharing at the CoreThe report reflects Tecpinion's focus on sharing industry knowledge, research and practical insights to support a better-informed iGaming ecosystem.“The future of iGaming growth is about connecting data, technology and channels to create smarter decisions, stronger player experiences, and more sustainable growth across the entire player lifecycle, at scale and over time.”- [Manoj Trivedi, Co-Founder & CSMO, Tecpinion]The research provides operators and technology leaders with frameworks for thinking about AI adoption, creator ecosystems, affiliate performance, data infrastructure, personalisation and continuous optimisation.Access the Full ReportThe complete report dives deeper into the AI, social and affiliate convergence, regional market dynamics, emerging technologies, operational challenges and strategic priorities shaping the future of iGaming.[Explore The Future of iGaming Growth]About TecpinionTecpinion is a GLI-19 iGaming platform provider delivering technology solutions across online casino, sportsbook, sweepstakes, prediction markets, social gaming and emerging digital gaming verticals. Its technology ecosystem includes PAM, payments, KYC, geolocation, fraud prevention, CRM, analytics, affiliate management, bonuses and promotions, game aggregation, responsible gaming and compliance technology.

MANOJ TRIVEDI

Tecpinion

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Tecpinion Releases Report - The Future of iGaming Growth 2026 - Covering AI, Social Media & Affiliate Marketing News Provided By Tecpinion September 24, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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