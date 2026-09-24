Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Showcases Healthy-Aging And Calming Innovations At Canadian Pet Expo

Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc

Canadian pet wellness company highlights science-based formulations, rigorous quality standards, and a focus on small and senior pets

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jin Pet Essentials, a Canadian pet wellness company specializing in nutritional supplements for small and senior pets, showcased its growing portfolio at the 2026 Fall Canadian Pet Expo, held September 19–20 at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.During the two-day event, the team connected with pet parents, retailers, distributors, and industry professionals, highlighting its Royal PomTM Calming Soft Chews for everyday relaxation and emotional well-being.The appearance marked an important milestone as the British Columbia-based company continues to build its presence in the Canadian pet wellness market.Science-Informed Support for Healthy Aging and CalmDr. Jin Pet Essentials develops products around the practical needs of pets and their families, with particular attention to small breeds and aging companions. Its current product offerings reflect this focus, providing nutritional support for healthy aging as part of an everyday wellness routine.The company also showcased Royal PomTM Calming Soft Chews, a melatonin-free and hormone-free formula developed particularly with small dogs in mind. The formulation combines botanical ingredients traditionally used to support relaxation with modern product-development principles.According to the company's reported findings from a 30-dog, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, approximately 75% of dogs were classified as responders, 89% of owners noticed improvements, and palatability reached 96%.For founder Dr. Jack Jin, the product's development began with a personal experience.“The original inspiration came from caring for my own Pomeranian and looking for a gentle way to support dogs experiencing separation-related stress and everyday nervousness,” said Jin.“That personal experience eventually developed into a much larger formulation and clinical research project.”Quality Standards Inspired by Human SupplementsQuality is central to Dr. Jin Pet Essentials' approach, from formulation and ingredient selection through manufacturing and finished-product testing.The company manufactures its supplements in a facility certified for current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and subjects its products to rigorous independent third-party laboratory testing, applying the same commitment to quality and testing standards used in human supplement development.This approach supports product consistency and helps verify that finished supplements meet established quality specifications. Manufacturing controls and independent testing form part of the company's broader commitment to delivering reliable products that pet parents can trust.Bringing Scientific Concepts to Everyday Pet CareThe company's development process brings together ingredient research, formulation science, manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and commercialization.Leon Li, Managing Director of Dr. Jin Pet Essentials, brings more than 12 years of experience in the human and pet supplement industries, including formulation development, functional ingredient sourcing, and product commercialization.“Consumers see the finished supplement on the shelf, but there is an enormous amount of work behind a well-developed product,” said Li.“Jack brings the scientific vision, research, and clinical insights, and my role is to help translate those concepts into formulas that can be manufactured consistently at commercial scale.”Li works with development and manufacturing partners to support compliance with applicable Health Canada Veterinary Health Product requirements, alongside appropriate product quality, stability, and potency throughout the intended shelf life.“At the same time, effectiveness alone isn't enough,” Li added.“Palatability is extremely important in pet nutrition. A well-designed formula has limited practical value if a dog or cat simply refuses to take it.”Listening to Pet Parents and RetailersCanadian Pet Expo also provided an opportunity to hear directly from pet families and industry partners.“We really valued the opportunity to speak directly with pet parents and retailers at the Expo,” said Li.“Hearing about their experiences, the challenges they face with their pets, and what they are looking for in future products gives us important insight as we continue developing our portfolio.”Alongside healthy-aging and calming products, the company's growing portfolio includes products supporting digestive health, immune health, mobility, skin and coat health, dental care, and everyday nutritional wellness.“After spending so much time developing these products behind the scenes, it was incredibly rewarding to meet pet parents, retailers, and industry colleagues face-to-face,” said Li.“We want people to know that Dr. Jin Pet Essentials listens, continues to learn, and is committed to developing thoughtful, effective, and highly palatable products for pets.”Watch Dr. Jin's interview at Canadian Pet Expo:View the interview on YouTubeAbout Dr. Jin Pet EssentialsDr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc. is a Canadian pet wellness company developing science-based nutritional supplements and functional wellness products for dogs and cats, with a particular focus on small and senior pets.Its product-development approach combines evidence-informed ingredients, formulation science, manufacturing quality, independent laboratory testing, regulatory compliance, and palatability.Learn more at .Media Contact

Leon Li, Managing Director

Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Inc.

+1 800-423-0402

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Dr. Jin Pet Essentials Showcases Healthy-Aging and Calming Innovations at Canadian Pet Expo News Provided By DR. JIN PET ESSENTIALS INC. September 24, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Science



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