Westin Dhaka Rolls Out International Kebab Festival

The festival was inaugurated on September 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a tasting session. Ambassador of Morocco to Bangladesh Lalla Bouthaina El Kerdoudi El Koulali and Director of the Foreign Aid Office at the UAE Embassy Rashed Al-Mail Al-Zaabi attended the event.

Prime Bank PLC's Head of Liability & Women Banking Shaila Abedin, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC CEO Md. Shakawath Hossain, and The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka's General Manager Gary Farstad and Director of Sales & Marketing Mamunur Rahman Shumon were also present.

Led by The Westin Dhaka's Executive Chef Swapan Rozario, the spread brings together an extensive range of kebabs representing culinary traditions from different continents, fired and grilled in authentic regional styles.

Regional favorites on the menu include Spicy Dhakaiya Sutli Kebab, Beef Bihari Kebab, Lahori Seekh Kebab, Hyderabadi Seekh Kebab, Fish Hariyali Kebab, and Peri Peri Chicken Kebab.

Charcoal-grilled specialties feature Charcoal Lobster Kebab, Charcoal Naga Beef Kebab, Tandoori Crab Kebab, and Rib Set Kebab, highlighting the smoky character of live-fire cooking.

The international lineup further extends to Afghan Kabuli Lamb Kebab, Afghan Lamb Chop Kebab, Greek Chicken Souvlaki, and Brazilian Espetinho, rounding out the five-star spread.

The festival is available for dinner only and is priced at BDT 9,450 net per person. Guests holding Prime Bank PLC cards, as well as cards from other partner banks, can avail B1G3, B1G2, and B1G1 offers, subject to terms and conditions.

Diners also stand a chance to win a Dhaka–Cox's Bazar–Dhaka couple air ticket, courtesy of travel partner FirstTrip.

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