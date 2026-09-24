Turkish Airlines Places Its Largest Narrow-Body Order From Boeing

In an official statement, the American planemaker said the agreement was signed on September 23 in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Under the deal, Turkish Airlines purchased 100 737-8 jets and secured options for 50 more, marking the airline's largest single-aisle order from Boeing. The agreement also carries substitution rights for the 737-10, the largest MAX variant, giving the carrier flexibility to serve more routes and passengers.

"This agreement marks another significant step in the continued expansion of our fleet," said Prof. Murat Şeker, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, noting the jets would add efficiency and flexibility to operations from the airline's Istanbul hub.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said the order reflected the two companies' long partnership and Boeing's continued support for Turkey's aviation sector as Turkish Airlines expands its Istanbul-based network.

Turkish Airlines, including its low-cost arm AJet, currently operates a fleet of more than 200 Boeing aircraft, spanning the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, 777, 737 Next-Generation, and 777 Freighter models. The new 737-8 jets are expected to bolster high-demand domestic and international routes with added range and payload flexibility.

Boeing said the 737 MAX family cuts fuel use and emissions by 20% compared with the aircraft it replaces, helping lower operating costs as the airline pursues growth amid rising travel demand.

The latest order builds on Turkish Airlines' 2025 agreement for up to 75 787 Dreamliners, part of its broader fleet and network expansion strategy.

Boeing noted the deal also includes industrial participation, continuing its long-standing commitment to Turkey's aviation ecosystem.

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