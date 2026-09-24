Greater Noida Bus Fire: PM Modi Condoles Deaths, Announces Aid For Next Of Kin Of Deceased

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Sep 24 (IANS) In the aftermath of the Greater Noida double-decker bus tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and a sum of Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

Nine people, including a woman, were charred to death and several were seriously injured after a massive fire broke out in a double-decker bus in Greater Noida, officials said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to X and said,“Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.”

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and a sum of Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and a sum of Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

According to officials, the bus, travelling from Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi, towards UP's Mahoba, caught fire suddenly near the 33 km milestone on the Yamuna Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Jewar Police Station, triggering panic among passengers, many of whom jumped out of the windows to save themselves.

More than 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire. Nine passengers, including a woman, were trapped inside and burnt alive in the massive blaze.

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials, accompanied by the local police force, a rescue tender, and a fire tender stationed at the Jewar Toll Plaza, responded, according to the officials. Four additional fire tenders and a fire service unit immediately rushed to the scene and completely extinguished the fire.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a spark or blast in the bus's air conditioning system, which ignited the engine's lubricating oil and caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The driver and conductor were taken into custody, and a case was registered under relevant sections, officials said.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections regarding the incident, and both the driver and the conductor have been taken into custody. Further necessary legal proceedings are underway," officials said.

Further detials are awaited.