Cop On Ganesh Immersion Duty Dies In Hit-And-Run Case In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector of Police on duty during Ganesh immersion was killed in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad, police said.

The incident occurred at NTR Marg on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake when the SI was crossing the road with another police official in the early hours of Wednesday.

A speeding two-wheeler hit K. Venkanna (57), resulting in injuries to his head and other parts of his body. After treatment at a private hospital, the SI had personally visited the Saifabad Police Station to lodge a complaint. He later called a friend and left for his village in Warangal district.

The SI took ill in the afternoon and was taken to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where doctors revealed that he suffered a blood clot in the brain. The police official succumbed on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment.

Venkanna was serving as SI at Kothagudem II Town Police Station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He was called to Hyderabad for duty during Ganesh immersion and was posted at Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

He was on the night duty at NTR Marg, a key point for idol immersion. Around 2 a.m., when he was crossing the road with another policeman, a speeding bike hit him. The SI fell on the ground and sustained injuries while the bike rider sped away.

The visuals were captured on the CCTV. A case has been registered at the Saifabad Police Station. Police initiated a probe to trace the motorcyclist. Police traced the motorbike, and preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist fled Hyderabad.

Senior police officials have expressed shock over the death of the SI while performing his duty. They conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Police personnel from various parts of the state are mobilised for the annual Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad.

Around 30,000 police personnel have been deployed for the mammoth procession, scheduled on Friday.