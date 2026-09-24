Russo Brothers Relive 'Avengers: Endgame' Theatre Experience: We Got Chills

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo have spoken about the emotional experience of watching“Avengers: Endgame” alongside fans on its opening night, recalling the gasps, cheers and tears that filled the theatre.

The Russo Brothers, who grew up as comic book fans in Cleveland, Ohio, took to Instagram, where they shared a glimpse from the screening at a theatre. They said the experience brought back memories of their childhood dream of telling stories that could excite and inspire audiences.

Taking to the caption section, the Russo Brothers wrote:“The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame. We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react - the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills.”

“And may have shed a tear or two ourselves. It was a magical experience in a movie theater. And it was a magical experience for two Comic Book fans from Cleveland, Ohio, who as kids dreamed of telling stories that made people leap out of their seats with excitement. Stories that inspired them. And fired their imaginations.”

The brothers said that there's a generation that only ever saw this movie in their living room.

“Just so you know, we'll be sneaking into theaters again for Avengers Endgame: Encore. There's a generation that only ever saw this movie in their living room. And we want to hear what it sounds like when they finally get to see it in a theater.”

They added:“One last request. There's some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don't spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had. Much love and enjoy, The RB's.”

Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018. In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to stop Thanos from collecting the six powerful Infinity Stones as part of his quest to kill half of all life in the universe.

A year later came Avengers: Endgame. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War, which erased half of all life in the universe.

The“Avengers: Endgame Encore” releases in theaters on September 25, 2026, featuring new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.