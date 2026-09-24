Three Burnt Alive, Two Critical As Vehicle Hits Pole In Assam's Nagaon

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 24 (IANS) Three people were burnt to death, and two others suffered critical injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire following a collision with a streetlight pole in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Kenapatty near Puranigudam locality when the vehicle bearing registration number AR 01 W 5107 was travelling towards Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh.

According to preliminary information, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a streetlight pole installed in the middle of the road.

The impact was followed by a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle. Three occupants were trapped inside and could not escape the burning vehicle. They died at the spot after sustaining severe burn injuries.

Two others, identified as Vikas Kumar and Sonu Kumar, were seriously injured in the accident. They were initially rushed for medical treatment before being shifted to Guwahati, where their condition was reported to be critical.

Officials said the occupants were reportedly from Bihar and were travelling towards Guwahati when the accident took place.

Preliminary information suggested that the three deceased persons had boarded the vehicle midway through the journey.

Officials were working to establish their identities and ascertain the exact circumstances in which they had joined the journey.

Police said the vehicle was owned by Vikas Kumar, while Sonu Kumar was reportedly driving at the time of the accident.

The crash triggered panic in the area, with local residents and emergency personnel rushing to the spot after the vehicle caught fire.

Police and other authorities have begun an investigation to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the accident. Investigators are also examining whether speeding, loss of control, road conditions or any other factor contributed to the crash.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the vehicle, and further legal procedures are being carried out. Officials said more details, including the identities of the three deceased persons and the exact cause of the fire, would be known as the investigation progresses.