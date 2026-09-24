'Noteworthy Achievement...': PM Modi Hails Roshibina For Her Third Consecutive Asian Games Medal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Indian Wushu player Roshibina Devi on winning her third consecutive medal at the Asian Games after clinching a silver in women's 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

After winning silver in Aichi-Nagoya, Roshibina became the first Indian to win medals in wushu in three consecutive editions of the continental showpiece.

"Congratulations to Naorem Roshibina Devi on winning the silver medal in the Women's Sanda 60kg event. This is a noteworthy achievement...winning medals in 3 consecutive Asian Games. Her consistency, courage and determination are truly commendable. Best wishes for all future endeavours," PMO shared on X.

Roshibina made her first Asian Games podium with bronze at Jakarta 2018, before upgrading to silver at Hangzhou 2023 and matching that result at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Her Hangzhou medal had made Roshibina only the second Indian to win an Asian Games silver in wushu after Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi, who finished runner-up in the women's 60kg sanda at Guangzhou 2010.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also heaped praise on Roshibina and posted on X, "A historic moment for Indian Wushu as Naorem Roshibina Devi secures the Silver Medal in the Women's 60kg Sanda event at the Asian Games 2026."

"She has become the first Indian Wushu athlete to win medals at three consecutive Asian Games, a remarkable testament to her consistency and determination. Heartiest congratulations to Naorem Roshibina Devi on this outstanding achievement. Her performance will inspire a new generation of Indian athletes to strive for excellence," he added.

The Prime Minister also praised rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan for bagging bronze in men's double sculls.

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the Men's Double Sculls, earning India a well-deserved bronze medal. Their composure and coordination stood out. May this achievement inspire them to scale even greater heights in the years ahead," he wrote in another post.

Satnam and Salman clocked 6:13.25s to finish third behind China's Xudi Yi and Yide Nie, who won the gold with 6:09.77s, and Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov clinched the silver in 6:10.49s.

This is Satnam's second medal at the Asian Games. He was part of the Indian men's quadruple sculls crew that won the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. He returned to help India secure a place on the podium despite suffering a physical setback during an earlier race at the Games.