HOLM Developments Moves Headquarters To Sheikh Zayed Road

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HOLM Developments has moved its headquarters to Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, as the company continues to grow its presence in the UAE and expand into international markets. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The move comes at a time of continued growth for HOLM, with the company developing its presence in Dubai while expanding into new markets. Its Dubai portfolio includes, with ongoing development activity in Jumeirah Garden City. In Georgia, HOLM has established a strategic presence at, marking the company's first international development.

“Dubai is where HOLM started, and it remains the foundation of our business. As we continue to grow, we are also looking at new markets and new opportunities. The direction is clear, while our focus remains on quality, thoughtful design and strong execution.”

The new headquarters brings HOLM's corporate, development and sales operations together under one roof. The space will also include a dedicated sales gallery, creating a setting for personalised client consultations and a closer look at HOLM's developments details about the new headquarters and client experience will be announced following the official opening.

HOLM continues to build its presence in Dubai while developing its international platform, with a focus on residential projects shaped by quality, thoughtful design and hospitality-inspired living.

HOLM Developments is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on residential development and hospitality-inspired living. The company operates in Dubai and is expanding internationally through its development at Ambassadori Island in Batumi, Georgia.