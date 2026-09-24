Paradise Overseas Review: Nani's Film Gets First Reactions From Overseas Premiere Shows

Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise has started reaching audiences in international markets ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, September 24. The Srikanth Odela directorial held overseas premiere screenings on Wednesday, September 23, giving some international viewers an early look at the film.

In the US, some screenings took place on September 23 local time, with those shows corresponding to the early hours of September 24 in India.

Soon after the premieres, viewers began sharing their first impressions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). These early posts have started drawing attention among fans waiting to see how Nani's latest film has been received.

Since these reactions are based on a relatively small number of viewers from the first overseas screenings, they should be viewed as initial responses rather than a definitive verdict on the film. The wider reception will become clearer once The Paradise reaches more theatres and a much larger audience.

The Paradise cast: Nani leads the film

The Paradise features Nani in the lead, with the actor stepping into a role that has generated considerable curiosity ahead of the film's release.

Showtime: #TheParadise

- Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026

#TheParadise Below Par 1st Half!Interesting start with a standout interval sequence, but the rest is pretty flat and boring. It feels like a mix of several mass films with no proper flow, along with an artificial setup and staging. Editing is all over the place with abrupt cuts...

- Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026

#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film!An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments...

- Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026

“The BOREdise”A Soulless Violent Action Film with Zero Emotional Connect!

- Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 23, 2026

#TheParadise - Mass Avatar doesnt suit Nani. Funny Villain, Dummy Kayadu, Weak Mom. Loud BGM & Worst Edits. Opening 20Mins, Interval Point & KCR Scenes Gud. Minus - Staging, ColorTone, SlowMotion Shots, Random Actions, Emotionless Mom-Son Bond, Improper Narration flow. BAD Watch!

- Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 23, 2026

The cast also includes Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in important roles. The combination of Nani with an ensemble featuring actors from different film industries has added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The film marks another collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela following their earlier work together. The Paradise is written and directed by Odela and is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. Ishan Saksena is credited as co-producer.

The Paradise crew and technical team

The film has a large technical team working across its different departments. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai is responsible for cinematography and Navin Nooli has handled editing.

Avinash Kolla serves as production designer, while Vinay Sagar Jonnala is credited as chief co-director and for additional screenplay. Naresh Yalla is the VFX supervisor.

The writing team includes Thota Srinivas, Madhava Murthy Bojanapu, Arjuna Paturi, Vamshi Krishna Pinnika, Manupati Karunakar (Karna) and Vasanth Masadi. Krishna Teja has worked on the film's dialect and diction, while Ajay Kumar J is the costume designer.

The sound department includes Suren G for the sound mix and Sync Cinema for sound design. Brinda Master, Sudhan and Aata Sandeep have handled choreography, while stunt choreography has been credited to Ram-Lakshman, Real Satish, Maibam Nabakanta and Simhadri.

Hari K. Chanduri is the co-director. Praveen Pothan is the second-unit cinematographer, with Ram Kumar R serving as operative cinematographer. Dwarakesh S and Aboorvan A are associate cinematographers, while Melvin is credited as assistant cinematographer.

Murali Kondeti is the art director, with K. Naresh Goud (Nikku) working as art assistant. Red Chillies has handled the colour work, with Ken Metzker serving as senior colourist.

Kabilan is the publicity designer, Aditya Raman S has worked on the titles and Sridhar Chadalawada has handled stills. Vamsi-Sekhar is the PRO, while First Show is associated with the film's marketing.

With overseas premieres now underway, The Paradise is beginning its theatrical journey with early audience reactions emerging online. A broader picture of the film's reception should develop as the movie reaches audiences across India and other international markets.