SLS Stock Slips Overnight Ahead Of Pancreatic Cancer Conference - Retail Looks For Clues To SLS009's Next Trial



SLS shares slipped overnight ahead of a pancreatic cancer conference running from Sept.25 to Sept.28.

Sellas will present three preclinical studies of SLS009, its second cancer drug, in pancreatic cancer models. Retail traders are looking for clues about when Sellas might begin testing SLS009 in pancreatic cancer patients.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) slipped 1% overnight heading into Thursday ahead of a pancreatic cancer conference where the company will present three early-stage studies of its second cancer drug, SLS009. The treatment is already being tested in patients with a form of blood cancer, and retail investors are looking for clues about when Sellas might begin testing it in pancreatic cancer patients.

SLS stock fell 4% on Wednesday, logging its worst session in nearly two weeks. Shares are also down 14% so far this month.

Sellas Tests The Case For SLS009 In Pancreatic Cancer

The presentations come as Sellas explores uses for SLS009 beyond acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Sellas and researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will present the studies at the AACR Conference on Pancreatic Cancer, scheduled for Sept.25 to Sept.28 in San Diego. The posters examine SLS009 in patient-derived pancreatic cancer models, including how it may work alongside treatments targeting BET proteins or KRAS mutations and against tumors with MYC-associated vulnerabilities.

The next step is what traders want clarified. Sellas said in August that preclinical experiments showed SLS009 activity in pancreatic cancer cells largely resistant to RAS-targeting drugs, with stronger activity when combined with RAS inhibition. CEO Stergiou said that the company intended to support clinical development at an academic institution.

SLS Retail Asks When A Pancreatic Trial Could Begin

Sentiment on Stocktwits for SLS fell to 'bearish' from 'bullish' a week ago amid a 10% decline in message volumes over the same period. However, watchers for the ticker have jumped 34% in a year, indicating strong retail interest.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of September 24 | Source: Stocktwits

One user asked whether Sellas would mention a pancreatic cancer Phase 2 trial at AACR. Another speculated that a trial announcement could accompany the three abstracts, though the company has made no such commitment.

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Others wondered whether the posters alone would move the stock. One trader said they had hoped for a run-up ahead of the SLS009 presentations, while another asked if shares could rise after AACR or would have to wait for the Regal trial's 80th-event announcement.

SLS Has Two Cancer Catalysts On The Calendar

SLS009 is already in clinical testing for AML. As of last month, Sellas had enrolled 28 of a planned 80 patients in a Phase 2 study of people newly diagnosed with the disease, including those whose cancer becomes resistant early to Azacitidine and Venetoclax. The company expects topline results in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Regal tests a different Sellas drug, Galinpepimut-S (GPS), in AML patients who achieved complete remission after second-line salvage therapy. The study had recorded 78 of the 80 prespecified events required to begin its final analysis, according to the company's last update. Once the 80th occurs, Sellas plans to lock and review the database, analyze and unblind the results, then release topline findings.

SLS stock has jumped 206% year-to-date.

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