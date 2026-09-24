Asian Games 2026: PT Usha Hails Roshibina's Silver, Rowers' Bronze

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha congratulated wushu athlete Roshibina Devi and rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan for their medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. Earlier, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday.

PT Usha Congratulates Athletes

Posting on X, PT Usha hailed Roshibina, saying that her historic third medal has "proved her dedication to the sport". Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games. "Many congratulations to Roshibina Devi on winning another silver in the 60kg category in Wushu! Your historic 3rd medal has proved your dedication for the sport. Keep aiming high and make the country proud!," posted the IOA president on X.

Many congratulations to Roshibina Devi on winning another silver in the 60kg category in Wushu! Your historic 3rd medal has proved your dedication for the sport. Keep aiming high and make the country proud! - P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 24, 2026

Congratulating Satnam and Salman, she also posted, "Congratulations Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on India's first ever bronze medal in the Men's Doubles Sculls event! Your hard work made this possible. Keep rowing your way to more success!"

Congratulations Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on India's first ever bronze medal in the Men's Doubles Sculls event! Your hard work made this possible. Keep rowing your way to more success! - P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 24, 2026

Roshibina Secures Historic Silver

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN. Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far.

Rowers Claim Bronze

Coming to rowing, Satnam-Salman clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking a time of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China.

(ANI)

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