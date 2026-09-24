Former Patna Councillor Shot Multiple Times Inside Home, 3 Attackers Flee (WATCH)

A former Patna municipal councillor was shot multiple times by three unidentified armed assailants while he was sitting inside the basement of his house on Tuesday evening, police said, triggering a major security scare in the city. The incident took place at around 7.30pm in the Buddha Colony police station area. The injured man was identified as Anil Yadav, the husband of the sitting councillor from municipal Ward 24.

“Police received information that Yadav was shot at by three armed assailants when he was sitting inside the basement of his house,” Krishna Murari Prasad, SDPO-1 (Law and Order), told reporters.

Patna, 23 Sept: Former Ward 24 councillor Anil Yadav was shot multiple times this evening in the basement of his apartment in Buddha Colony. Assailants on motorcycles opened fire and fled. He is undergoing treatment; condition reported critical, husband of sitting... twitter/RD4UsnvBDA

- Omkar Rathore (@omiverseglobal) September 23, 2026

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving Yadav seriously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

CCTV फुटेज देखकर ऐसा लगता है, जैसे इन बदमाशों के अंदर कानून या पुलिस का जरा भी डर नहीं था। बेखौफ होकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया और चल दिए... #Bihar #Patna #AnilYadav twitter/xssglEHTSn

- Prabhakar Kumar (@prabhakarjourno) September 24, 2026

“The miscreants fled the spot thereafter. Yadav has been admitted to a private hospital. Initial reports suggest that he suffered multiple bullet injuries. The matter is being investigated and a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits,” Prasad said.

The shooting also drew political attention, with RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor visiting the hospital to enquire about Anil Yadav's condition.

Speaking to journalists, Kishor alleged that law and order had totally collapsed in Bihar. He said there was a complete 'jungleraj' in the state.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and a manhunt is underway to identify and arrest the three assailants. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.