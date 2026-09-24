Jamui Horror Rerun: Another Girl Molested On Camera In Samastipur 4 Arrested (WATCH)

A fresh case of alleged molestation in Bihar's Samastipur has sparked concerns after a 56-second video showing a girl being allegedly harassed in public went viral on social media. Police have arrested four men in connection with the incident, which comes just days after a Class X girl was allegedly harassed and molested by a group of youths in Jamui.

The Samastipur incident reportedly took place on Wednesday on Dam Bypass Road in Jagatsinghpur village under the Karpurigram police station area. Police said the four accused seen in the viral video were arrested from their respective homes on Thursday.

उक्त मामले में कर्पूरीग्राम थाना की पुलिस द्वारा चारों अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अग्रिम कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

- Samastipur Police (@Samastipur_Pol) September 24, 2026

The disturbing footage shows the girl surrounded by a group of youths. One of the men is allegedly seen repeatedly grabbing her arm as she attempts to move away, while another appears trying to hit her.

BIHAR IS NOT SAFE FOR GIRLS After the Jamui incident, another disturbing video has surfaced, showing a girl is being harassed bys some boys in Samastipur, Bihar. twitter/r1A01VdgC1

- Ritesh (@Ritesh_hisss) September 24, 2026

The girl can be heard pleading with the group to let her go and saying that she would call her brother. One of the youths allegedly responds,“Okay, call him.”

According to police, the girl had been travelling with a boy and stopped on the bypass road to take photographs when some local youths allegedly approached them. The group allegedly began abusing and harassing the girl, while the incident was recorded on a mobile phone.

The footage was later circulated widely on social media, prompting police action. However, police have not yet confirmed the exact date on which the video was recorded.

Jamui girl harassed after coaching class

The Samastipur case comes days after another disturbing incident in Jamui, where a Class X girl was allegedly harassed and molested on a road by a group of youths. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday after the girl went to Marwa Pahad with a male classmate following a coaching class. While the two were returning on a scooter in the evening, a group of youths allegedly stopped and surrounded them.

The youths allegedly forced the students off the scooter, abused them and began questioning them. Videos recorded during the incident later surfaced on social media and went viral on Monday.

The footage allegedly showed the girl being touched inappropriately, while her male classmate was also allegedly manhandled. The two students reportedly attempted to escape but were allegedly chased and assaulted.

Itl allegedly lasted around 15 to 20 minutes before they managed to flee the spot.

Jamui police later traced the two students and recorded their statements. An FIR was subsequently registered based on the girl's written complaint.

Police said seven to eight people had been identified from the video footage, while three accused, all minors, had been detained. Raids were underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.

The case was registered under Sections 74, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

A special Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SDPO Deepti Monali, was also constituted to investigate the case.

Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal said police had identified those visible in the videos and were examining the evidence to establish the role of each person.