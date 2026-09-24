Washington Flirts With A 90-Day Diesel Export Ban: What It Means For Expats In Latin America The Rio Times

- The report The White House is preparing a 90-day ban on diesel exports, with the legal route being worked out and President Trump inclined to announce it by the end of the week, Politico reported Wednesday, citing five people familiar with the discussions. - The denial A White House official said Wednesday the report is “not true”. Energy Secretary Wright, reported to oppose a total ban, has publicly called export bans a“blunt tool” that“definitely doesn't work” and favors voluntary redirection of supply instead. - The price pressure US diesel averages about US$6.52 a gallon (AAA), up roughly 90 cents in a month and about 76 percent in a year; diesel futures fell about 4 percent Wednesday on the report (Reuters). - The precedent If imposed, it would be the first US curb on energy exports in more than a decade - the crude-oil export ban was lifted in 2015. Russia is separately weighing its own fuel export restrictions. - The LatAm angle Latin America buys heavily from US Gulf Coast refineries - Mexico is consistently the largest buyer of US diesel in US trade data. A ban would push import prices up across the region in the short term. - What to watch Whether an announcement comes by Friday, and whether it is a ban or Wright's voluntary approach. Nothing had been formally announced as of Thursday morning.

MENAFN - The Rio Times) UNITED STATES · ENERGY & LATAM Key Facts

Washington is debating something it has not done in more than a decade: restricting energy exports. The reported target is diesel, the fuel that moves Latin America's trucks, buses and food supply - and much of the region's imported diesel comes from US Gulf Coast refineries. For expats, the story is not the US pump price; it is what a ban would do to freight and food costs from Mexico to Chile.

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Politico reported Wednesday, citing five people familiar with the matter, that the White House is preparing a 90-day ban on diesel exports, that lawyers are working out the legal route, and that President Trump is inclined to announce the measure by the end of the week. Energy Secretary Wright called energy-company executives on Tuesday night to say a ban was likely within days, the report said.

The same report describes a split at the top: Wright, Treasury Secretary Bessent and Interior Secretary Burgum are opposed to a total ban. And on Wednesday a White House official publicly denied the report outright -“not true”. Trump himself, speaking at the UN on Tuesday, framed the idea in his own terms:“let's not send out the diesel.”

As of Thursday morning, nothing had been formally announced. Treat the ban as reported preparation, not policy - the denial and the preparation can both be true while the decision sits on the president's desk.

Why Diesel Is the Pressure Point

US diesel averages about US$6.52 a gallon according to AAA - up roughly 90 cents in a month and about 76 percent in a year, making it the most politically sensitive fuel price in the country. Diesel futures fell about 4 percent on Wednesday as traders digested the report: a ban would trap supply in the domestic market, lowering US prices while raising them everywhere else.

The context is global. Russia is separately weighing fuel export restrictions of its own, and the OECD's interim outlook published Wednesday projects Brent peaking near US$105 a barrel late in 2026 - a forecast, not a fact. A US diesel ban would be the first American curb on energy exports since the crude-oil export ban was lifted in 2015.

What It Means for Latin America

US Gulf Coast refineries are the region's fuel station. US trade data consistently show Mexico as the largest buyer of US diesel, with Brazil and Chile also among the big importers. If exports stop, even for 90 days, buyers bid against each other for Atlantic Basin supply from elsewhere - and the price rise lands in import markets within weeks.

For expats, diesel rarely shows up at a pump you visit; it shows up in bus fares, trucking rates and supermarket logistics. The region is already running two live experiments in diesel policy: Mexico's voluntary cap holds regular diesel at MXN 27 a liter (about US$1.54) at a cost one analyst estimates at MXN 163 million a day (about US$9.3 million), and Bolivia raised its administered diesel price to Bs17.95 a liter (about US$1.49) - an 83 percent rise - in June, a decree drivers marched against in Oruro on Wednesday. A US export ban would squeeze both: the cap gets more expensive to hold, and the alternative suppliers get pricier.

What Happens Next

The reported window is days: an announcement“by the end of the week” means Friday at the latest if the reporting holds. The alternative outcome is Wright's voluntary approach - asking refiners to redirect supply without a legal ban - which would leave export flows intact. Either way, the first place the decision shows up in Latin America is the wholesale diesel price, and from there freight. For today's full regional money picture - Banxico's 1 p.m. decision, Argentina's country risk at 566, Colombia's TRM jump - see our daily guide for Thursday 24 September.

Will the United States ban diesel exports?

As of Thursday morning, nothing had been announced. Politico reported Wednesday that the White House is preparing a 90-day ban and that President Trump is inclined to announce it by the end of the week; a White House official denied the report the same day, and Energy Secretary Wright - reported to oppose a total ban - favors voluntary redirection of supply instead. Both the preparation and the denial can be true at once; the decision sits with the president.

Would a US diesel export ban raise fuel prices in Latin America?

Yes, in the short term, if imposed. Latin America imports heavily from US Gulf Coast refineries - Mexico is consistently the largest buyer of US diesel in US trade data. A ban would force buyers to compete for supply from farther away, raising import prices within weeks. Diesel moves freight, buses and food logistics, so the effect reaches consumers who never buy diesel directly - in bus fares and supermarket prices rather than at the pump.

Why is diesel suddenly so expensive in the United States?

US diesel averages about US$6.52 a gallon according to AAA, up roughly 90 cents in a month and about 76 percent in a year - the sharpest fuel-price increase in the country, driven by the global crude rally. That domestic price is the politics behind the reported ban; the OECD's interim outlook published Wednesday projects Brent peaking near US$105 a barrel late in 2026, a forecast that suggests the pressure is not expected to fade quickly.

Politico - White House preparing 90-day diesel export ban; Wright call to energy CEOs; internal opposition;“not true” denial; Trump's UN remark; Russia context, 23 September 2026 Reuters - ULSD diesel futures down about 4 percent on the report, 23 September 2026 AAA - US average diesel price around US$6.52 a gallon, up about 90 cents in a month and 76 percent year on year, via Politico, 23 September 2026 OECD - Interim Economic Outlook, Brent peak near US$105 late 2026 (forecast), 23 September 2026 US trade data - Mexico as the largest buyer of US diesel exports (historical pattern) Government of Mexico - voluntary diesel price cap of MXN 27 per liter; daily fiscal cost per one analyst estimate, via The Rio Times desk Government of Bolivia - diesel decree DS 5716 price of Bs17.95 per liter; El Deber (Oruro march, 23 September 2026) The Rio Times desk reporting, 22–24 September 2026

Sources

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