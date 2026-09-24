Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 24

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 24. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 23. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,706,268 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,944,055 rials. On September 23, the euro was priced at 1,937,692 rials.

Currency Rial on September 24 Rial on September 23 1 US dollar USD 1,706,268 1,690,018 1 British pound GBP 2,261,069 2,258,433 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,068,134 2,062,202 1 Swedish króna SEK 172,151 171,692 1 Norwegian krone NOK 179,746 179,188 1 Danish krone DKK 260,033 259,201 1 Indian rupee INR 17,811 17,728 1 UAE Dirham AED 464,607 461,543 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,518,707 5,490,969 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 615,740 611,519 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,077,782 1,075,868 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 217,545 216,097 1 Omani rial OMR 4,432,041 4,405,382 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,210,293 1,204,515 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 967,656 968,589 1 South African rand ZAR 104,085 104,339 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,938 34,720 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,217 20,163 1 Qatari riyal QAR 468,755 465,664 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 130,236 129,348 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,984 13,891 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,200,501 1,203,297 1 Saudi riyal SAR 455,005 452,005 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,537,947 4,508,027 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,332,750 1,328,018 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,388,307 1,380,166 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 51,813 51,441 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 813 807 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,112,649 1,107,506 1 Libyan dinar LYD 267,330 265,826 1 Chinese yuan CNY 254,312 253,008 100 Thai baht THB 5,104,308 5,107,372 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 418,258 415,993 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,247,879 1,246,792 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,406,584 2,390,717 1 euro EUR 1,944,055 1,937,692 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 383,671 378,921 1 Georgian lari GEL 652,332 651,176 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 95,457 95,099 1 Afghan afghani AFN 26,613 26,150 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 561,549 558,545 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,003,722 997,073 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,719,507 2,712,286 1 Tajik somoni TJS 184,651 183,748 1 Turkmen manat TMT 487,739 484,542 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,003 1,992

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,944,055 rials and $1 costs 1,706,268.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,32-2,35 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.