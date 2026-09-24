L And L Law Group Highlights Direct Attorney Access For Criminal Defense Clients In Frisco And North Texas

Frisco criminal defense firm provides direct attorney access and representation for state and federal criminal matters across North Texas.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L and L Law Group, PLLC, a Frisco-based criminal defense law firm, is highlighting its direct-attorney approach for individuals facing criminal charges in Frisco and communities throughout North Texas.Led by co-founding partners Reggie London and Njeri London, L and L Law Group represents clients in state and federal criminal matters, including DWI, drug charges, assault and family violence, theft, weapons charges, juvenile cases, probation violations, federal charges, white-collar offenses, expunctions, appeals, and other criminal defense matters.Individuals facing criminal charges can speak directly with an attorney about the circumstances of an arrest, investigation, or pending case. The firm's approach emphasizes direct attorney communication and founding-partner oversight throughout the representation.Direct Attorney Access for Criminal Defense ClientsL and L Law Group is built around direct communication between clients and the attorneys handling their matters.The firm provides attorney-led consultations and maintains an in-house criminal defense team under the oversight of its co-founding partners. This approach is designed to give clients direct access to attorneys who can review the circumstances of the case, explain the legal process, and discuss the available options.Individuals seeking a criminal defense attorney in Frisco can contact the firm for a confidential case review and information regarding the legal process that may apply to their situation.Criminal Defense Services in Frisco and North TexasL and L Law Group handles a broad range of criminal defense matters in Texas state and federal courts.The firm's practice areas include DWI defense, drug crimes, assault and family violence, theft, weapons charges, juvenile defense, probation violations, federal criminal charges, white-collar offenses, expunctions, appeals, and other criminal defense matters.Clients seeking DWI defense attorneys can contact L and L Law Group for a confidential consultation regarding DWI charges and the legal process that may apply to their case.The firm is based at 5899 Preston Road, Suite 101, in Frisco, Texas, and represents clients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.Criminal Defense Representation Across North TexasL and L Law Group serves clients across nine Dallas-Fort Worth area counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis, Johnson, and Hunt.The firm also handles federal criminal matters in the United States District Courts for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas.Co-founding partner Reggie London previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in Dallas County before entering criminal defense practice. He and Njeri London now lead the firm's criminal defense practice from its Frisco office.Criminal cases may involve multiple stages, including investigation, arrest, court appearances, motions, negotiations, trial, and, in some matters, appeals. The specific process depends on the facts of the case, the charges involved, and the court in which the matter is pending.About L and L Law Group, PLLCL and L Law Group, PLLC is a criminal defense law firm based in Frisco, Texas. Co-founded by attorneys Reggie London and Njeri London, the firm represents clients in state and federal criminal matters throughout North Texas.The firm's practice areas include DWI defense, drug crimes, assault and family violence, theft, weapons charges, juvenile defense, probation violations, federal charges, violent crimes, white-collar offenses, expunctions, appeals, and other criminal defense matters.The firm offers free, confidential criminal defense consultations and maintains 24/7 availability for criminal defense inquiries.L and L Law Group, PLLC5899 Preston Road, Suite 101Frisco, TX 75034Website:Responsible Attorney for This Communication:Reggie LondonState Bar of Texas No. 24043514Primary Practice Location: Frisco, TexasAttorney Advertising. This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Reading this release or contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship.

Reggie London

L and L Law Group, PLLC

+1 972-370-5060

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L and L Law Group Highlights Direct Attorney Access for Criminal Defense Clients in Frisco and North Texas News Provided By L and L Law Group, PLLC September 24, 2026, 05:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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