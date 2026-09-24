Spanstead Launches Bilingual Field Service Software To Connect Office And Crew

Spanstead Works dispatch board in English, showing scheduled jobs and crew assignments. Demo workspace with sample records. Credit: Spanstead Works.

Spanstead Works app icon. Credit: Spanstead LLC.

Built from field-service and lawn care business experience, Spanstead Works connects the job from estimate to payment.

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spanstead LLC today announced the launch of Spanstead Works, field service software that connects estimates, scheduling, crew activity, invoicing and payments around a shared job record. The platform offers English and Spanish interfaces for U.S. service businesses, with applications open for paid access and guided onboarding.Founder Odis Barnett is a software engineer with experience as both a field-service employee and a lawn care business owner. That background shaped Spanstead's focus on the handoffs between the people booking work, the crews performing it and the customers paying for it.“A job shouldn't have to be pieced back together at the end of the day,” said Odis Barnett, founder of Spanstead.“The office and crew should be able to work in different languages and still work from the same information.”Spanstead follows a job through the working day. Office staff can keep customer and property information with an estimate, schedule the work and assign a crew. Field workers can open assigned jobs, record time, complete checklists and add photos. The office can then follow the work through invoicing and payments without rebuilding its history from separate records.English and Spanish interfaces allow office staff and field crews to use the same system in their preferred language. This gives businesses with bilingual teams a shared place to manage assignments and job progress. Customer documents are also available in English and Spanish.Customers have their own portal, where they can view visit information and photos, confirm appointments and pay invoices. Owners can review payments received alongside recorded job costs, connecting the work performed with the money collected. That operational view supports the business's existing accounting process.Spanstead serves businesses including lawn care, landscaping, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and cleaning. Initial access is paid and arranged directly with Spanstead, with personal onboarding and support from the team building the software. Each business's workflow, onboarding scope, pricing and start date are agreed before enrollment. Applying does not start a subscription or require a payment card.Service business owners can apply for access at or arrange a guided walkthrough through the website. Company information and product images are available in the Spanstead press kit.About SpansteadSpanstead LLC is a software company based in Leawood, Kansas. Its product, Spanstead Works, brings office operations, field crews and customer workflows into a connected field service platform with English and Spanish interfaces. Learn more at .

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Spanstead Launches Bilingual Field Service Software to Connect Office and Crew News Provided By Spanstead September 24, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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