Uqpay Launches Affiliate Programme: Earn Commission For Business Referred To A Licensed Cross-Border Payments Platform

Both partner and referred business are rewarded. No earnings cap, real-time tracking on Impact, backed by licences in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

- Dr. Jack Li, Founder and CEO, UQPAY Group

SINGAPORE, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UQPay today announced the official launch of the UQPay Affiliate Programme, open to content creators, industry media, review platforms and business communities worldwide. Partners earn a cash reward for every business they refer that opens an account and begins transacting, with the referred business rewarded as well. The programme is free to join, with no cap on earnings.

The launch marks UQPay's formal move into partner-led growth, extending its licensed cross-border payment capabilities to a broader audience of businesses beyond its own paid channels.

About the Programme

The UQPay Affiliate Programme is designed for partners who reach business audiences: creators covering cross-border commerce, e-commerce and fintech; media that review payment and financial tools; newsletter writers; and communities built around founders and finance teams.

Partners refer businesses through a dedicated tracking link. When a referred business opens a UQPay account, passes verification and begins transacting, both the partner and the business are rewarded.

Built on Compliance

Unlike a typical affiliate scheme, the UQPay Affiliate Programme is built on a full set of regulatory licences.

UQPay is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution, registered with AUSTRAC in Australia, and holds a Money Service Operator (MSO) licence in Hong Kong. It is a Principal Member of Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay International, serving businesses across 200+ markets and 140+ currencies, on PCI DSS certified infrastructure.

Partners are therefore referring businesses to a regulated, licensed platform. For content creators whose credibility is their core asset, that regulatory standing is the foundation of a lasting partnership.

What Partners Get

Conversion handled by UQPay. Partners bring the audience. Onboarding, verification and account setup are handled end to end by the UQPay team. Partners do not need to understand payments to recommend UQPay.

Assets ready, data transparent. Banners, product one-pagers and approved copy are prepared in the partner dashboard, all compliance-reviewed and ready to use. Performance is visible at any time.

A person, not a ticket queue. Every partner works with a named member of the UQPay marketing team, reviewing what content performs and refining how to present it.

A Separate Track for Channel Partners

Alongside the affiliate programme for content audiences, UQPay offers a separate channel partnership for those who work directly with businesses, including payment service providers, SaaS and ERP platforms, and financial consultants. It runs on ongoing revenue share, with terms agreed individually.

How to Join

Applications are open now. Partners can visit to learn more and apply. Most applications are reviewed within three business days. Once approved, partners receive a dedicated tracking link and access to the creative library, and can begin referring.

About UQPay

UQPay is a licensed cross-border payment platform, holding licences with MAS in Singapore, AUSTRAC in Australia and the MSO licence in Hong Kong, and a Principal Member of Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay International. UQPay brings acceptance, accounts, FX, card issuance and settlement onto a single infrastructure, serving businesses across 200+ markets and 140+ currencies, making cross-border money movement simpler, more compliant and more efficient for businesses worldwide.

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UQPay Launches Affiliate Programme: Earn Commission for Business Referred to a Licensed Cross-Border Payments Platform News Provided By UQPAY PTE. LTD. September 24, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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