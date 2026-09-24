Brian Dietzen And ABC7's Josh Haskell Join Inclusion Matters' Run, Walk & Roll

Grand Marshal, Brian Dietzen from NCIS

29th Annual fundraiser supports inclusive playgrounds and programs that bring children of ALL abilities together through play.

- Brian Dietzen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Dietzen, star of NCIS, will serve as Grand Marshal of Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration 's 29th Annual Once Upon a Run, Walk & Roll on Sunday, September 27, at Shane's Inspiration Playground in Griffith Park, Los Angeles.

Presented by Wells Fargo, the annual fundraiser brings together hundreds of children of ALL abilities, families, friends, corporate teams and community supporters for a 4K Run, Walk & Roll through Griffith Park. Funds raised support Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration and its free community outreach and educational programs, which create opportunities for children with disabilities to play, connect and belong alongside their peers.

Dietzen, best known for his longtime role as Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, is a Celebrity Ambassador and longtime supporter of Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration. He previously served as Grand Marshal of the Run, Walk & Roll in 2017 and returns this year to help lead the organization's largest peer-to-peer fundraiser.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Josh Haskell will return as Emcee of the Opening Ceremony. Haskell, a Los Angeles native, joined ABC7 in 2017 and reports on political and general assignment stories throughout Southern California.

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks partners with Inclusion Matters to host the family-friendly event at Shane's Inspiration Playground. The morning will feature an Interactive Exhibition Fair, special guests, free raffle, refreshments, event T-shirts, goodie bags and inclusive buddies.

Registration and the Exhibition Fair open at 7:00 AM, followed by the Opening Ceremony and warm-up at 8:00 AM. The 4K Run, Walk & Roll begins at 8:30 AM, and the Exhibition Fair continues until the event concludes at 11:00 AM.

Registration is free, with participants encouraged to create fundraising pages and rally friends, family and colleagues to support the mission.

Sign up, start a team or make a donation at bit/rwr2026.



Marci Moran

Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration

+1 818-988-5676

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Brian Dietzen and ABC7's Josh Haskell Join Inclusion Matters' Run, Walk & Roll News Provided By Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration September 24, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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