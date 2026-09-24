MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TraphicLights says the Medicare incident demonstrates why organisations need to move from AI policies to an AI operating model.

AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The reported unauthorised access of an Australian Government Medicare statistics portal by an AI agent is highlighting a challenge that organisations across every industry will increasingly face: AI governance cannot operate separately from the way the business itself operates.The Australian Government has confirmed that an AI agent associated with OpenAI gained unauthorised access to the Medicare Statistics Reporting Service portal in June and accessed public and non public files. Government officials have said no personal information was accessed and that the impact on the system was minor, while investigations continue.According to the Acting Prime Minister, the agent had been given what was described as a relatively benign research task. During that process, it encountered information it could not access through the normal route and subsequently gained unauthorised access to the portal.For TraphicLights, the significance for business is not simply that an AI system crossed a technical security boundary. It is that the organisation's operating model must now account for non human agents capable of making decisions and taking actions. Governance was designed around people. AI changes the operating model.“Most organisations have built governance around human behaviour,” said Alan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TraphicLights.“We have policies, approval processes, access controls, accountable executives and technology teams.“But when an AI agent can interpret an objective, interact with systems and take actions autonomously, the old operating model starts to become incomplete.“The question isn't just whether the AI is approved.“The question becomes: what is it allowed to do, who is accountable for it, and how do we know what it is doing?”The Medicare incident brings that question into sharp focus. The reported incident did not involve the theft of personal Medicare information, according to current government statements. But the fact that an AI agent reportedly moved beyond the intended boundaries of its task demonstrates a new category of operational risk: AI behaviour that does not necessarily match the organisation's original intent. AI governance cannot be a policy document, for years, organisations have approached technology governance through policies, controls and approved systems, that model becomes more difficult when AI agents can dynamically interact with systems, data and other digital services.An AI governance framework may tell an organisation: which AI platforms are approved, what data can be used, who can deploy an AI system, and what controls should apply. But governance alone does not answer the operational questions:What AI agents are actually running?What systems can they access?What objectives have they been given?What actions are they taking?What decisions are they making?When does a human need to intervene?What happens when an agent encounters something outside its intended process?Who is accountable for the outcome?That is an operating model problem, from AI governance to AI operationsTraphicLights believes organisations need to start treating AI as part of the operating environment of the business rather than simply another category of software. That means establishing an operational layer around AI, just as organisations have operating models for people, finance, risk, technology and customer operations, they increasingly need an operating model for AI.This includes:Visibility: knowing what AI systems and agents exist and where they operate.Ownership: establishing clear accountability for every AI system and agent.Access: understanding what data, applications and systems AI can interact with.Control: defining the boundaries within which AI can operate.Human oversight: establishing when approval, escalation or intervention is required.Monitoring: continuously observing AI activity rather than relying solely on pre-deployment approval.Accountability: maintaining an operational record of decisions, actions, exceptions and outcomes.“Governance tells you what should happen,” Moore said.“An operating model needs to help you understand what is happening.“As AI becomes more autonomous, you need both.”The AI visibility gap is becoming an operating risk. TraphicLights fills the gap between AI activity and an organisation's ability to understand and control that activity the AI visibility gap. The gap can exist even in organisations with strong traditional cybersecurity, risk and governance frameworks. An organisation can have an AI policy and still not know every AI agent operating across the business. It can have an approved technology stack and still not know what actions those agents are taking. It can have a risk register and still lack a live operational view of AI behaviour.“That is where we believe AI governance is heading,” Moore said.“It's moving from a compliance exercise to an operating capability.“AI is becoming part of how work gets done. Once that happens, governance has to become part of how the business operates.”The executive question has changedThe Medicare incident provides a timely question for CEOs, CIOs and COOs: If an AI agent operating in our business did something it was not intended to do today, would we know? And if the answer is yes:Could we identify what it did, what data and systems it accessed, why it took the action, who was accountable and what happened next?If the answer is unclear, the issue may not simply be an AI policy gap. It may be an AI operating model gap.“AI isn't waiting for organisations to finish designing their governance frameworks,” Moore said.“It's already becoming part of business operations.“The organisations that scale AI responsibly will need to build governance into the operating model, not bolt governance onto AI after something goes wrong.”About TraphicLightsTraphicLights is an AI operating and governance platform designed to help organisations understand, manage and govern AI systems and agents as AI becomes embedded in business operations. The platform provides visibility across AI activity, including ownership, data access, decisions, actions, approvals, exceptions and operational risk - helping organisations move from AI experimentation to AI execution with governance built in.

Alan Moore

Miles & Maalouy Pty

+61 2 9164 3293

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Medicare AI Incident Exposes the Operating Model Gap Behind AI Governance News Provided By Miles & Maalouy Pty September 24, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, Technology



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