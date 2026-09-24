Hina Khan Explores Khardung La In Ladakh, Says She Is 'Almost 18,000 Feet Above Sea Level'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Television actress Hina Khan recently took to social media to share glimpses of her Ladakh trip, including her visit to Khardung La, the second-highest motorable pass in the world.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress shared a video from Khardung La, where she appeared excited to experience the high-altitude destination. Sharing glimpses of the stunning landscape, the actress expressed her admiration for Ladakh's natural beauty. In the video, Hina said,“So, we are in Khardung La and this is the second highest pass in the world. Almost 18,000 feet above sea level. Oxygen is good, SpO2 is good, I am able to breathe properly. It's a kick. It's a kick. It's a kick.”

“I am enjoying. Almost 18,000 feet above sea level. Everything is good. And nature is so mesmerizing. Who's Switzerland baby? Who's Switzerland? Habibi, come to Ladakh.”

Alongside the clip, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress wrote,“I did it, I did it, I did it.. Iss Bahadur ladki ki kahaani ek din Mai khud apne haathon se likhungi.. For now let's focus on this beautiful landscape..There is nothing like the astonishing Ladakh It's so so surreal, Truly Mesmerised.”

The video opened with Hina Khan dressed in a black jacket, white jeans and a cap as she explored the breathtaking snow-capped mountains of Ladakh. The actress can be seen taking in the stunning views of the mountainous landscape, with stretches of snow-covered peaks adding to the scenic beauty. The actress can be seen soaking in the serene surroundings and enjoying the crisp mountain landscape, while expressing her awe at the natural beauty around her.

Hina Khan visited Kashmir in late August 2026 to attend her younger sister's wedding festivities. The actress took part in the traditional celebrations, embracing her Kashmiri roots as she joined in customary rituals and sang folk songs.