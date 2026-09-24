Rahul Gandhi Speaks To IIT Bombay Student's Family, Assures Support For Justice

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to the family of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode over the phone and assured them of his support in their pursuit of justice, Maharashtra Congress said on Thursday.

According to the Maharashtra Congress, Gandhi expressed solidarity with the family and assured them of all possible support in seeking justice for Sahil.

Following Sahil's death, his family has levelled serious allegations against the IIT Bombay administration and certain officials. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is currently investigating the case.

The Youth Congress is also scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon regarding the matter. The organisation is expected to announce its future strategy and the next course of action concerning the case.

Meanwhile, regular classes resumed at IIT Bombay on Wednesday, days after the death of the second-year student triggered protests on the campus, sources said.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said the investigation into Sahil's death was being conducted impartially and that all possible angles were being examined. The police also appealed to people to refrain from spreading misinformation about the case.

“Following the unfortunate demise of Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20), a student of IIT Bombay, a case was registered at Powai Police Station. The case has subsequently been transferred to the Crime Branch, Mumbai, as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026,” officials said.

“The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch,” they added.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in connection with Sahil's death, was sent on leave amid the ongoing investigation, sources said on Wednesday.

Sahil's parents have demanded the immediate arrest of Doolla. A case has been registered against him on allegations including abetment to suicide and caste-based discrimination following the student's death.

Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18. The incident took place hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.