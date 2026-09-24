New Saraighat Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project To Strengthen Assam Links

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge Project, including doubling of the railway track between Agthori and Kamakhya stations, which is set to become a major addition to Assam's transportation infrastructure. The project will strengthen rail and road connectivity across the Brahmaputra, augment transportation capacity for Guwahati and support the wider connectivity requirements of the Northeastern region.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said that the existing Saraighat Bridge was completed in September 1962, with the first engine crossing the bridge on 23 September 1962. "For more than six decades, it has served as a vital link between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra and as an important gateway to the Northeast. With passenger and freight traffic in the region continuing to grow, augmentation of capacity across this critical corridor has assumed increasing importance," he said.

Project Overview and Execution

He said that the 7.20-km railway-doubling project between Agthori and Kamakhya stations was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways in 2024. "Detailed planning and tendering were subsequently taken up. Larsen & Toubro (L & T), one of India's leading engineering and construction companies with extensive experience in major infrastructure projects, has been entrusted with the execution of the project. Given the location of the new bridge in a highly developed urban environment, the project has involved considerable challenges relating to land acquisition, removal of encroachments and shifting of existing utilities. With the proactive support of the State Government and local administration, a substantial part of these challenges has already been addressed. NFR continues to coordinate with the concerned State agencies to resolve the remaining interfaces and facilitate progressive availability of work fronts. Meanwhile, the project has advanced substantially on the engineering front, with geotechnical investigation works completed and major engineering design along with construction drawing activities," the CPRO of NFR said.

Bridge Design and Specifications

He also said that, a major component of the project is the 1.3-km-long Double-Decker Rail-cum-Road Bridge over the Brahmaputra. "The lower deck will carry two railway lines, while the upper deck will accommodate a three-lane road carriageway along with a footpath. In comparison, the existing Saraighat Bridge carries a single railway line and a two-lane road. The main bridge will be constructed on well foundations with a welded Open Web Girder (OWG) superstructure having a span length of 125 metres. The main bridge will be connected through approach viaducts on either side, with approximately 600 metres on the Agthori side and 200 metres on the Kamakhya side. The viaducts will be supported on pile foundations with composite girder superstructures for both railway and road components, with four road spans on each side forming part of the integrated double-decker arrangement. The project will also interface with the road approaches being developed by NHAI, providing connectivity towards Jalukbari on one side and the Agthori-side road network on the other," he said.

Advanced Construction Technology

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway further said that the project is being planned and executed with emphasis on modern construction technology, digital engineering, quality and safety. "Advanced digital monitoring and bridge instrumentation systems will be incorporated to facilitate effective monitoring of the structure and its performance. The construction methodology is being tailored to the challenging conditions of the Brahmaputra River with particular focus on foundation construction, structural erection, quality assurance, construction safety and long-term durability," he said.

Strategic Importance and Connectivity

The CPRO of NFR said that the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge is significant not only for the doubling of the Agthori–Kamakhya railway section but also as an integrated rail and road infrastructure project supporting the wider transportation network of Guwahati and the Northeast. "The additional railway capacity will facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic, while the three-lane road component will strengthen connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the city and support its future transportation requirements. By bringing together rail, road and associated approach infrastructure as a single integrated corridor, the project will enhance multimodal connectivity across the Brahmaputra.

Project Timeline and Completion

The project is being closely supported and monitored by the concerned authorities, including the Railway Board, reflecting its importance for connectivity and capacity enhancement in the Northeastern region. Its integration with the NHAI road approaches will further strengthen the multimodal connectivity of the corridor. With the preparatory works substantially progressed, the project is now entering the execution phase. As the monsoon season draws to a close, L & T is progressing with mobilisation and preparatory activities, with piling works targeted to commence from October 2026. Other major construction activities are expected to progressively gather pace during the current financial year, with execution gaining momentum across foundations, structures, viaducts, earthwork and other associated works," the NFR CPRO said.

He further said that the project is scheduled for completion within the next few years and all efforts are being made by the project team to complete the works on time, while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, engineering excellence, durability and technological advancement. "Once completed, the Second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge will augment rail and road capacity across the Brahmaputra, strengthen connectivity between the two banks of Guwahati and facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods, further strengthening the transportation network of Assam and the Northeastern region," he said.

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