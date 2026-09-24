Greater Noida Bus Fire: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the nine people who died in the Greater Noida bus fire, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister said,“Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.”“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he said, according to a post by the Prime Minister's Office on X.

The Incident and Investigation

Nine passengers were killed after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Jewar in Greater Noida late Wednesday night. Two people, including the driver and conductor, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The bus was travelling from Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi to Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-kilometre milestone of the Yamuna Expressway around 11.30 pm on September 23. According to the FIR registered at Jewar Police Station, around 30-35 passengers were travelling on the bus.

Some passengers reportedly noticed a burning smell coming from the driver's cabin and alerted the driver and conductor. The FIR alleges that they did not stop the bus immediately and continued smoking inside the cabin. The fire subsequently spread rapidly through the vehicle, trapping several passengers inside.

Speaking to ANI, Noida Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said four fire tenders and rescue teams reached the spot and safely evacuated 20-25 passengers.“Nine people died due to suffocation and fire injuries. A case has been registered, and the driver and conductor have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces Aid

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced Rs 2 lakh assistance for each deceased victim's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)