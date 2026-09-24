Asian Games: Pistol Team Finish 4Th, Roshibina Devi Gets Wushu Silver

Men's Shooting: Pistol Team Finishes Fourth

The trio of Kamaljeet, Kedarling Balakrishna and Aakash Bhardwaj finished fourth in the men's 10 m air pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. India finished at fourth spot with a score of 1727-53x. Above them were China (1743-70x), Indonesia (1743-57x) and Japan (1730-54x).

Kamaljeet completed his 60 shots with a score of 580-16x and was positioned ninth. On the other hand, Aakash finished eleventh with a score of 579-20x. Only top eight shooters earn qualification for the individual final. Kedarling Uchaganve had an awful ranking, finishing 35th with a score of 568. It was Kedarling's poor run which dragged down India from third spot to fourth.

Wushu: Roshibina Devi Secures Silver

Earlier, Indian wushu athlete Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final on Thursday. Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both her rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN.

Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games. Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

Rowing: Bronze for Double Sculls, Fourth for Single Sculls

Also, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday. The duo clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN. Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal. Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking timings of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)