Kamal Haasan 'Happy & Proud' Of Rajkumar Periasamy's National Award

Superstar Kamal Haasan expressed his happiness for director Rajkumar Periasamy after the filmmaker bagged the National Film Award for his direction in 'Amaran.' Kamal Haasan shared a snap with the director, proudly flaunting Periasamy's National Film Award medal. While sharing the photo on his X handle, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Happy & Proud of Rajkumar Periasamy. Excellent work and a well-earned National Honour."

Happy & Proud of @Rajkumar_KP. Excellent work and a well-earned National Honour.@RKFI @turmericmediaTM twitter/i9AeKfb6Rg - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 23, 2026

Rajkumar Periasamy was honoured by the President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat on Tuesday. He won the Best Director award for Amaran, which starred Siva Karthikeyan in the lead role. The movie was co-produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Rajkumar Periasamy's next project

Rajkumar next direction is Dhanush's 'OM: Chapter 1' which also stars Mammootty in the lead role. On Wednesday, the makers announced that they have postponed the release date of the film to avoid clash with Rajinikanth and Suriya's films at the box office.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming production

As for Kamal Haasan, the actor's next stint as the producer comes with the Rajinikanth starrer Dharman. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan. The film marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film and stars Simran as the female lead. The actress reunites with the superstar after Petta. Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the film. (ANI)

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