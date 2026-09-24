RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Holds Crucial Strategy Meet In Madurai

RSS Chief's Strategy Meeting in Madurai

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday is scheduled to hold a crucial strategy meeting with the state, regional, and district-level office-bearers from across Tamil Nadu at a private hotel in Madurai.

Bhagwat, who arrived in the temple city on Wednesday night for a three-day visit, began his day at the residence of a local RSS functionary before heading to the meeting venue.

After having breakfast at the office-bearer's residence this morning, Bhagwat left for the private hotel to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, he is expected to hold discussions with RSS functionaries on the organisation's activities in Tamil Nadu.

Elaborate Security Deployed

In view of the high-profile visit, the Madurai City Police have deployed elaborate security arrangements around the meeting location and key transit routes.

Commuters and residents entering the perimeter surrounding the hotel are undergoing rigorous security checks.

Local police have also enforced temporary traffic diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to depart from Madurai Airport on Friday morning.

Bhagwat's Message on 'Dharma'

Earlier last week, the RSS chief attended the Yuva Dharma Sansad programme in Ujjain.

Speaking at the event, he said that Dharma remains from the beginning to the end of a person's life and is not something meant only for old age.

“When I heard about the 'Youth Dharma Parliament,' I was pleased to know that the youth are thinking about 'Dharma'. Nowadays, we rarely hear such things. Whenever dharma is mentioned, people say it's a thing for old age,” the RSS Chief said.

Bhagwat said the Gita and Ramayana are often considered books to be read after retirement, but said Dharma remains throughout life.

“The Gita and Ramayana are considered books to read after retirement, but that's not true at all. Dharma remains from the beginning to the end of life, and everything operates according to it. Whether you believe in it or not, some things run by rules... When a person acts out of ego and thinks that everything is under their control and should happen according to their will, they fall into the delusion that things will be just as they want. But in reality, that's not the case,” he further said.

Bhagwat also said that understanding Dharma requires people to free themselves from ideas that are already fixed in their minds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)