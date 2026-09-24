Kirsten Parris

Professor, Urban Ecology, The University of Melbourne

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I'm the Director of the Office for Environmental Programs and a Professor of Urban Ecology at the University of Melbourne, Australia. My research interests span urban ecology, amphibian ecology, bioacoustics and animal communication, conservation biology, field-survey methods and ecological ethics. My current projects include: the impacts of multiple stressors on urban freshwater communities; bioacoustics of the growling grass frog; and small habitat additions for urban nature. You can read more about my research at kirstenparris

2020–present Professor, The University of Melbourne

2000 The Australian National University, PhD (Ecology)

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