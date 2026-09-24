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Kirsten Parris

Kirsten Parris


2026-09-24 01:05:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Urban Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

I'm the Director of the Office for Environmental Programs and a Professor of Urban Ecology at the University of Melbourne, Australia. My research interests span urban ecology, amphibian ecology, bioacoustics and animal communication, conservation biology, field-survey methods and ecological ethics. My current projects include: the impacts of multiple stressors on urban freshwater communities; bioacoustics of the growling grass frog; and small habitat additions for urban nature. You can read more about my research at kirstenparris

Experience
  • 2020–present Professor, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2000 The Australian National University, PhD (Ecology)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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