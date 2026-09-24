Humanoid Robots To Join Japan's Army

The Japanese government is considering the possibility of using humanoid robots in the defense sector. According to sources, the machines are planned to be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), allowing them to navigate independently, analyze their surroundings, and perform various physical tasks.

At the initial stage, these robots are expected to be used mainly for logistical and support operations. They could assist with patrolling and guarding military facilities, transporting equipment, supplies, and other cargo, as well as carrying out routine tasks that currently require human personnel.

However, Japanese authorities remain cautious about the direct use of human-like robots in combat operations. The main goal of the project is to reduce the involvement of military personnel in repetitive and physically demanding activities, which fits into Japan's broader strategy of increasing automation and introducing advanced technologies within its defense sector.

The government is also exploring the possibility of using such robots for reconnaissance and rescue missions. Smart machines could become especially valuable in dangerous environments, such as damaged buildings, disaster zones, or areas that are difficult for humans to access.

An interesting aspect of this initiative is that Japan's experience in robotics and artificial intelligence could help create multipurpose machines capable of supporting not only military operations but also disaster response and emergency services. With a shrinking workforce and growing technological development, Japan sees robotics as a potential solution for tasks where human resources are limited.