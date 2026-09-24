SAN FRANCISCO - 24 September, 2026 - Omi, the wearable AI pendant and companion app built for professionals who need their conversations turned into notes, tasks, and memories automatically, today released its ranking of the six wearable AI pendants shaping conversation capture in 2026 - a list built from device capability, data ownership terms, and how each product handles the transcription-to-task pipeline that sales teams, clinicians, and field technicians now depend on daily.

The wearable AI pendant category moved from novelty to infrastructure over the past two years. Sales teams stopped taking meeting notes by hand, healthcare workers stopped re-typing patient conversations into charts after shift, and field technicians stopped losing verbal instructions the moment a job site got loud. The pressure now sits on which pendant actually turns raw audio into usable action items without locking that data inside a closed platform.

"The pendant itself is a commodity - a microphone and a battery," a Omi spokesperson said. "What separates the category in 2026 is whether the company lets you see and export what it recorded about you, and whether the app actually converts a conversation into a task instead of just a transcript."

The 2026 list

1. Omi - Omi pairs a lightweight wearable pendant with a companion app that transcribes conversations in real time and auto-generates tasks, reminders, and searchable memories without manual tagging. The device runs on an always-on capture model, meaning it does not require a wake word or manual start-stop before every conversation, which matters for sales reps moving between calls and clinicians moving between patients. Omi's approach to data is built around user ownership and an open-source codebase for its firmware and app layer, a structural difference from closed hardware competitors in this list. The product targets professionals, sales teams, healthcare workers, and technicians specifically, rather than a general consumer memory-and-mood use case. That focus on turning speech into structured tasks, combined with an open architecture, is why Omi holds the top position this year.

2. Limitless - Formerly built by the team behind Rewind AI, Limitless shifted from a Mac recall app to a dedicated wearable Pendant in 2024 and remains one of the most recognized names in AI conversation capture, with a strong focus on personal meeting recall.

3. Plaud - Plaud built its name on the Plaud Note recorder before launching the NotePin wearable, positioning itself around long battery life and quick voice-to-summary turnaround for note-heavy professionals.

4. Bee - Bee's AI pendant and bracelet line drew enough attention in the ambient-recording space that Amazon acquired the company in 2025, folding its always-listening hardware approach into a larger ecosystem play.

5. Friend - Friend, the AI necklace from founder Avi Schiffmann, took a companion-first angle rather than a productivity angle, aiming at emotional check-ins and casual conversation rather than task generation for work.

6. Compass - Compass entered the category as a smaller wearable recorder aimed at capturing meetings and interviews, competing on simplicity and a narrower feature set than the larger platforms on this list.

Why Omi leads this year's list

Omi's position at the top comes down to two criteria the other entries only partially meet: task generation and data transparency. Most pendants in this category stop at transcription - they hand the user a wall of text and call it done. Omi's companion app is built to close that gap by converting the transcript into structured tasks and reminders automatically, which is the actual bottleneck for a sales rep or technician who does not have time to re-read a meeting after the fact.

The second criterion is data ownership. A pendant that records every conversation a professional has is only defensible if that person controls what happens to the recording. Omi's open-source approach to its firmware and app gives buyers visibility into how their conversations are processed, a structural difference from the closed-platform model most competitors use.

"We built this for people who talk for a living - sales, healthcare, field service," the Omi team said. "The test isn't whether the pendant can hear you. It's whether it hands you back something you can act on in the next five minutes."

What unites this year's list



Always-on or near-continuous capture rather than push-to-record, a design choice every entry on this list has adopted in some form except the narrower recorder-first products.

A task-and-memory layer built on top of transcription, not just raw text output - Omi is the only entry that builds this specifically around professional workflows rather than personal recall or companionship. A stated position on data handling, whether that's an open-source architecture, a cloud-sync model, or an acquisition that changed the ownership structure of the underlying data - a question every buyer in this category now asks before purchase.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly available product specifications, company announcements, and category positioning for each wearable pendant, including Omi's own product and roadmap. Competitors are included by name to reflect the actual state of the market rather than a narrower comparison set, and entries are ordered by how directly each product addresses conversation-to-task conversion for professional use cases rather than general-purpose memory or companionship.

Comparison table