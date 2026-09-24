WSG Employment & Labor Group Releases European Employer Of Record Report Covering 24 Jurisdictions

HOUSTON, TX - September 24, 2026 - Employers of Record (EoRs) have become an increasingly prominent feature of international workforce strategies, enabling organizations to engage talent in new markets without establishing a local legal entity.

In response to this growing trend, the World Services Group Employment & Labor Group Europe has released Employers of Record: Input and Analysis from 24 Industry Firms, a report bringing together insights from WSG employment law specialists across Europe. The publication provides a comparative analysis of how EoR arrangements are treated under local law and examines the legal and practical considerations facing organizations as they incorporate EoRs into their international workforce strategies.

“Employers of Record are reshaping how businesses access talent across borders, but the law has not always kept pace with the speed at which the model has developed. This report brings together perspectives from across the WSG network to shed light on that evolving legal landscape and the different approaches taken across jurisdictions. Collaborating with WSG members worldwide has enabled us to bring those perspectives together and offer businesses and practitioners a practical comparative view of the opportunities, challenges and legal considerations surrounding this rapidly developing model,” said Kleonike Achilleos, Senior Associate, and Erato Alexandrou, Junior Associate, at Dr. K. Chrysostomides & Co LLC, Report Coordinating Firm.

Despite their increasing use, EoRs continue to operate within a legal environment that remains complex and highly jurisdiction specific. In many European countries, the model is not expressly recognized under local law and is instead assessed through existing employment, labor, tax and social security frameworks, creating different compliance obligations and potential liabilities for organizations operating across borders.

“As Convenor of the WSG European Employment and Labour Practice Group, I am proud of the work our group has done, under the leadership of our colleagues at Chrysostomides, in bringing together this collaboration, which considers the important legal and practical considerations that arise when using an Employer of Record in Europe. Employment law specialists from 24 European jurisdictions working together on such an important and relevant topic shows the strength of our group and the benefits of a collaborative WSG membership. I very much hope that the information collated within this Insight Report is informative and helpful to legal professionals and those conducting business within Europe,” said Neil Maclean, Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP.

A key finding of the report is that engaging an EoR does not necessarily insulate organizations from employment, regulatory or tax risk. Across many jurisdictions, the rights, responsibilities and potential liabilities associated with the employment relationship may extend beyond the EoR and involve the client company. By examining 24 jurisdictions, the publication highlights the importance of carefully assessing local legal requirements before implementing cross-border workforce arrangements.

Access the Report: Employers of Record: Input and Analysis from 24 Industry Firms – (Digital and printable versions available.)

About World Services Group (WSG)

World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. The network comprises over 120 member firms operating in more than 150 jurisdictions, representing 23,000 professionals globally - delivering world-class expertise and collaborative client service through trusted, long-standing relationships.

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