Building A Safer Hydrogen Future: How GTC Is Revolutionizing Hydrogen Infrastructure Through Advanced Compression Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)As the global transition toward clean energy accelerates, the reliability of hydrogen infrastructure has become the ultimate benchmark for commercial success. At the center of this transition is, a pioneer in industrial gas compression, driving the hydrogen economy forward by delivering high-efficiency, fully localized hydrogen compression systems built for maximum uptime and operational safety.

In hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) and supply hubs, compressors act as the "heart" of the infrastructure-pressurizing hydrogen to 70 MPa (700 bar) for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Recognizing that component failure leads directly to service disruptions, GTC has spent decades perfecting compressor durability, achieving over 95% localization for core hydrogen compressor parts and precision manufacturing.

Pioneering Technology: The Dual-Compression Advantage

GTC's technological edge lies in its ability to solve the industry's most challenging bottleneck: managing variable pressure zones efficiently.



Hybrid Compression System: GTC successfully engineered a single-motor hybrid unit that combines a Diaphragm Compressor (ideal for mid-pressure zones) with a Hydro-Piston Compressor (optimized for high-pressure output). This breakthrough lowers energy consumption, reduces physical footprint, and simplifies maintenance. Small-scale Hydrogen Refueling Systems (S-HRS): Integrated with AEM water electrolysis technology, GTC's compact systems seamlessly connect localized hydrogen production directly to dispensing units.



Proven Field Performance Across South Korea

Unlike theoretical solutions, GTC's technology is heavily field-tested across diverse, demanding environments:



Hydro-Piston Compressors (~25 Units Deployed): Operating at high-traffic hubs including Changwon, Seongju, Giheung, Yeosu, and Pohang, as well as the Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute.

Diaphragm Compressors (~16 Units Deployed): Powering key production and shipping sites such as Jeju Haengwon, Yeonggwang, and various regional water treatment production facilities. Decarbonization & Smart City Projects: GTC is actively contributing to biogas-to-hydrogen initiatives, including the Chungju Biogas Station and Yongin City's Mini-Hydrogen City project, turning organic waste into clean transportation fuel.



Global Standards and Regulatory Excellence

Backed by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) as an Outstanding Advanced Technology Center (ATC+) and designated key strategic technology provider, GTC is expanding its global footprint.

Having secured official European CE Certification for its hydrogen compression systems alongside domestic NET (New Excellent Technology) and NEP (New Excellent Product) designations, GTC meets the highest international safety and performance standards.

"Safety and quality are the non-negotiables for making hydrogen an everyday fuel source," said Lee Yong-hoon, Head of R&D at GTC. "With 50 years of accumulated engineering expertise, GTC is not just manufacturing parts-we are building the reliable foundation required for a global zero-emission energy grid."

About GTC Co., Ltd.

GTC Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial gas and hydrogen compression systems. Specializing in high-pressure diaphragm and hydro-piston technologies, GTC provides end-to-end compression solutions for hydrogen production, distribution, and refueling infrastructure worldwide.