Navatar Turns Claude And Salesforce Into A Live AI Deal Engine For Private Equity And M&A

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navatar becomes the live deal operating system for the firm-capturing activity across Claude, AI agents, Salesforce, Outlook, and market-data sources; keeping every team current; and automatically executing the follow-up, enrichment, and workflow tasks that move deals forward

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced new AI capabilities that turn Claude and Salesforce into a live AI Deal Operating System for private equity and M&A firms. Navatar brings together the activity, intelligence, and signals happening across Claude, approved AI models, Salesforce CRM, Outlook, market-data sources, and deal workflows-giving the firm a shared, current view of what is happening around every company, relationship, deal and fund.

More than a system of record, Navatar is designed to become the action layer for deal execution. Its AI agents can enrich company and contact data, identify relevant signals, create and route follow-up tasks, maintain workflow momentum, and surface the exceptions that require human judgment. The result is a deal operating system that captures relevant activity across the firm, connects it to the right context, and helps move the next action forward.

Private equity and M&A teams are already using Claude for research, document analysis, market mapping, drafting, and investment-thesis exploration. The larger opportunity is to make AI part of how the firm operates across the deal lifecycle, as recent PwC analysis suggests.

The firm's deal activity is fragmented. The deal record should not be.

Every day, private equity and M&A professionals create high-value intelligence outside the CRM. A partner explores an investment thesis in Claude. An associate reviews a CIM or identifies a diligence issue. An originator exchanges emails with a founder, executive, or banker in Outlook. A market-data provider reports a relevant change. A deal team reaches a conclusion in a meeting.

In most firms, those signals remain spread across individual AI chats, inboxes, documents, calendars, research tools, and partially updated CRM records. Navatar automatically connects relevant activity and intelligence to the company, relationship, deal, fund, or portfolio record where it belongs. The result is one living operational view of what has changed, what matters, who owns the next action, and what should happen next.

AI agents do the work that keeps deals moving

Navatar's AI agents are designed to carry out defined, repeatable operational work across the deal lifecycle, while routing strategic decisions, exceptions, and approvals to the appropriate people. Depending on a firm's configured workflows, permissions, and approved data sources, Navatar AI agents can:



Enrich company, contact, relationship, and deal records with relevant information.

Identify missing, stale, or inconsistent data and prompt or complete appropriate record updates.

Capture and connect activity from approved sources to the relevant company, contact, relationship, or deal.

Create, assign, and monitor follow-up tasks after meetings, interactions, and workflow events.

Surface meaningful changes across targets, portfolio companies, relationships, sectors, and pipeline activity.

Recommend or initiate the next operational action based on deal stage, ownership rules, and firm-specific workflow. Escalate exceptions, decisions, and approvals that require human review.



For origination: Turn relationship intelligence into action

For origination teams, the objective is not simply to identify more companies. It is to recognize the right opportunity earlier, understand the firm's relationship context, and ensure a promising target does not lose momentum because a relevant interaction or next step was missed.

Navatar gives originators a connected view of targets, intermediaries, executives, investors, portfolio companies, sectors, historical activity, and team coverage. Instead of searching separate systems to understand who knows a target, who last engaged, what changed, or what was agreed in the latest interaction, teams can work from current intelligence connected to the relevant record. This helps origination teams:



Identify opportunities with stale activity, missing follow-up, or unclear ownership.

See relevant relationship history and coverage around a target, company, executive, or intermediary.

Surface changes that may warrant action across companies, sectors, and market signals.

Keep calls, meetings, outreach, research, and next steps connected to the appropriate workflow.

Use Claude and other approved AI models for broader research, market mapping, thesis questions, and complex analysis. Give partners and deal teams visibility into the context and actions behind an opportunity.



For diligence and execution: Keep the deal story intact

As opportunities progress, information grows rapidly across management calls, diligence workstreams, data rooms, banker conversations, internal reviews, models, and investment-committee preparation. Navatar keeps the evolving context around a deal connected to the live record and workflow. Teams can maintain a shared view of activity, open items, relationship context, signals, ownership, and next steps as a deal moves from early evaluation through diligence and execution.

For partners: Get the value of a complete CRM-without becoming its data-entry team

For years, the trade-off in private markets CRM has been familiar: partners want a current picture of relationships, pipeline activity, and deal progress, but the system only stays current if busy deal professionals spend time logging calls, entering notes, updating stages, and assigning follow-up.

That trade-off is no longer necessary. Navatar is designed to capture the intelligence created through the work partners and deal teams already do. Activity from approved sources such as Outlook, Salesforce, research workflows, deal materials, and AI interactions can be connected to the relevant company, contact, relationship, opportunity, or fund record. Rather than asking a partner to reconstruct the latest deal activity after every call or meeting, Navatar can keep the operational record current in the background.

AI agents can then handle much of the administrative work that historically made CRM adoption difficult:



Capture relevant interactions and connect them to the appropriate company, contact, relationship, or deal record.

Enrich company, contact, and opportunity data from approved sources.

Identify missing, stale, or inconsistent information and request or complete eligible updates.

Create, assign, and monitor follow-up tasks after interactions, meetings, workflow events, and deal-stage changes.

Maintain reminders, ownership, and next steps so opportunities do not slow down because someone forgot to update a system. Surface meaningful changes, open items, and exceptions that need partner attention.



Availability

Navatar's Claude-native deal engine is now available for private markets firms. Book a demo here.

For private equity, visit:

For M&A advisory, visit:

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar's AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows. For more information, visit .

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