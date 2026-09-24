(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIBER REPORTS IMPROVED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2026

Revenues of €12.7m (+19%) and gross margin of €5.1m (+31%), representing 39.8% of revenues

Positive net income of €0.2m, compared with -€0.8m in the first half of 2025

€6m in financing secured for the industrialization of ROSIE II 2026 outlook: revenues expected to be in line with 2025, subject to obtaining an export license for Asia Bezons, September 24, 2026 – 7:00 a.m. – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, announces its results for the first half of 2026. In a complex international environment, RIBER recorded revenue growth and improved earnings. The Company is also continuing to implement its strategic roadmap, having secured €6 million in financing to accelerate the industrialization of ROSIE II.

(€ millions) H1 2026

(6 months) H1 2025

(6 months) Change

2025

(12 months) Revenues

Systems revenues

12.7

7.7

10.7

7.8

+19% 40.3 -1% 30.9 Services and accessories revenues 5.1 3.0 +71% 9.4 Gross margin

as % of revenues 5.1

39.8% 3.9

36.2% +31%

15.6

38.6% Operating income

as % of revenues 0.1

0.8% (0.7)

(6.1%) +€0.8m

5.1

12.7% Net income

as % of revenues 0.2

1.6% (0.8)

(7.6%) +€1.0m

5.2

13.0%

First-half highlights

In a complex international environment, RIBER recorded a 19% increase in revenues and positive net income for the first half of 2026. This performance was driven by strong momentum in Services and Accessories and resilient Systems sales.

At the same time, RIBER is continuing to roll out ROSIE (RIBER Oxide Silicon Epitaxy), its platform dedicated to the growth of functional oxides on 300 mm silicon wafers, designed in accordance with SEMI industry standards. The technology targets integrated silicon photonics, with potential applications in electro-optical components for telecommunications and data centers, as well as in certain quantum architectures. The second ROSIE system was shipped in July 2026 to a major quantum computing player in the United States.

To support the next stage of ROSIE's development, RIBER has secured €6 million in bank financing for the industrialization of ROSIE II, a dual-chamber cluster production platform.

Revenues

Revenues for the first half of 2026 amounted to €12.7 million, up 19% compared with the first half of 2025.

Systems revenues amounted to €7.7 million, down 1% from the first half of 2025. Services and Accessories revenues rose 71% to €5.1 million, against a favorable comparison base.

Results

Given the traditional seasonality of RIBER's sales, first-half results cannot be extrapolated to the full year.

Gross margin came to €5.1 million, up 31% compared with the first half of 2025. The gross margin rate therefore reached 39.8% of revenue, compared with 36.2% one year earlier.

Operating income was positive at €0.1 million, compared with a loss of €0.7 million in the first half of 2025. This €0.8 million improvement reflects revenue growth, the higher gross margin rate and disciplined operating expense management.

Net income amounted to €0.2 million, compared with a loss of €0.8 million in the first half of 2025. It includes net financial income of €0.1 million.

Cash position and balance sheet

Shareholders' equity at end-June 2026 stood at €25.7 million, compared with €27.3 million at year-end 2025. The decrease mainly reflects the result for the period and the €2.1 million distribution to shareholders from the issue premium account in June 2026.

At June 30, 2026, the cash position amounted to €5.2 million, compared with €7.5 million at December 31, 2025 and €2.5 million at June 30, 2025.

Financial debt (excluding IFRS 16) amounted to €6.4 million, compared with €1.4 million at December 31, 2025 and €2.3 million at June 30, 2025. It includes €6.0 million in bank borrowings arranged during the first half with Bpifrance and leading French banks.

Net cash/(debt)1 therefore amounted to (€1.2) million at June 30, 2026, compared with €0.2 million one year earlier.

Order book at June 30, 2026

Commercial activity remains strong, particularly in applications related to datacom and quantum technologies.

At June 30, 2026, the order book stood at €26.8 million, down by 3% year on year. It was affected by export restrictions to Asia, which prevented more than €8 million in orders from being secured, and by longer decision-making cycles at certain customers.

Systems orders amounted to €16.5 million (-27%) and comprised orders for 4 systems, including 3 production systems and 1 ROSIE platform. This order book does not include the order announced in July 2026 for a production system in Europe, scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Services and Accessories orders rose sharply to €10.3 million (+98%), supported in particular by sales of spare parts for recently ordered equipment and several upgrade projects for long-standing customers in North America.

Outlook

Continued industrialization of ROSIE

RIBER is continuing to execute its roadmap with its first ROSIE II production system now under construction. The system will support further technological maturation of the platform, accelerate the qualification of BTO/STO2 processes under industrial operating conditions and prepare the technology for commercial rollout.

RIBER may use this first ROSIE II system to produce technology wafers or allocate it to an industrial customer. The first BTO/STO samples developed through the partnership with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP) will be available in the fourth quarter of 2026. Several laboratories and industrial companies have confirmed their interest in technology through wafer pre-orders.

In addition, RIBER has been invited to participate in the establishment of major industrial and technological partnerships, helping to support the development of new applications.

2026 outlook

RIBER's addressable markets continue to benefit from favorable structural trends, particularly in photonics, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. The Company also continues to see sustained demand for its Services and Accessories.

Subject to obtaining an export license, RIBER expects revenues to be broadly in line with 2025.

Governance

At its meeting on September 22, 2026, RIBER's Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Nicolas Grandjean as an independent director for professional reasons. The Board warmly thanks Mr. Grandjean for his contribution to its work and for his commitment throughout his term of office.

Annie Geoffroy, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of RIBER, concluded:

“The first half of 2026 confirms the strength of our core business in an international environment that remains complex. Strong momentum in Services and Accessories, together with sustained interest in our technologies, are encouraging signs.

We are also reaching an important milestone, with the support of our financial partners, as we move forward with the construction of ROSIE II. This new platform will enable us to accelerate process qualification and prepare for technology's commercial deployment. At the same time, we are continuing to strengthen our product offering by combining epitaxy and deposition technologies and developing process automation solutions.

We are therefore continuing to execute our roadmap, with the ambition of strengthening our offering around our established technologies and developing new opportunities in photonics, quantum technologies and advanced deposition technologies.”

Agenda: 2026 full-year revenues on February 3, 2027, before the start of trading.

The condensed consolidated half-year accounts have not been subject to an audit or a limited review by the statutory auditors. They were approved by the Board of Directors on September 22, 2026. The half-year financial report is available in French on the company website ( ).

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. The Company designs and manufactures solutions for the semiconductor industry and supports its customers - industrial players and research laboratories - with a comprehensive range of services and scientific and technical support (hardware and software), aimed at optimizing equipment performance and yield.

RIBER's technologies are at the core of the development of advanced semiconductor devices, particularly for applications related to artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, telecommunications and photonics. With the launch of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a platform dedicated to silicon-based integrated photonics compatible with 300 mm production lines, RIBER is opening up new opportunities in high-growth markets.

Positioned in strategic technology segments, RIBER also contributes to advances in research and quantum technologies.

RIBER is recognized as an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance” and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | ...

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe – Investors relations | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 | ...

Serena Boni – Press relations | tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | ...

1 Balance-sheet cash position net of all financial debt (excluding IFRS 16).

2 Barium Titanate Oxide (BTO) et Strontium Titanate Oxide (STO)

Attachment

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