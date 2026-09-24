Addex Therapeutics To Report 2026 Half-Year Financial Results And Host Conference Call On September 28, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geneva, Switzerland, September 24, 2026 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, today announced that it will report its 2026 Half-Year and Second Quarter financial results on September 28, 2026. Tim Dyer, CEO and Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science, will provide a business update and review of the Addex product pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) on September 28, 2026. Title: Addex Therapeutics Reports 2026 Half-Year and Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Date: September 28, 2026

Time: 16:00 CET (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) Joining the Conference Call: Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Webcast registration link: Registration webcast Conference call registration link: Registration conference media About Addex Therapeutics Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in brain injury recovery, including post-stroke and traumatic brain injury recovery. Addex's partner, Indivior, has selected a GABAB PAM drug candidate for development in substance use disorders and has successfully completed IND enabling studies. Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough. Addex holds a 20% equity interest in a private spin out company, Neurosterix US Holdings LLC, which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs, including M4 PAM for schizophrenia, psychosis and mood-related disorders and mGlu7 NAM for mood disorders. In addition, Addex has invested in Stalicla, a private Swiss company pioneering a precision medicine approach for neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol“ADXN” on each exchange. For more information, visit



Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

... Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)7968 022075

...

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Addex Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F, prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.