Launch Of The Volta 1B Development Project In Krulli Quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OÜ Krulli Kodud, a joint venture between OÜ Merko Kodud, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Krulli Kvartal, has decided to launch a new residential development at 1b Volta street in the Krulli Quarter. The project comprises three apartment buildings with a total of 23 apartments, scheduled for completion in early 2028.

Apartments in the Krulli homes (krullikodud.ee ) range in size from 44 to 121 square metres, with prices starting from 6,600 euros per square metre. Each apartment has a balcony or terrace. Storage units and parking spaces are located on the underground parking level. The development will also include bicycle and pram storage facilities, as well as a shared hobby and leisure space for residents of the three buildings.

The Krulli development area covers 10 hectares, with more than 100,000 square metres of above-ground gross floor area planned. Over the next ten years, nearly 20 buildings are planned for the Krulli Quarter, comprising more than 600 homes and commercial premises providing workplaces for approximately 3,000 people. The buildings will be surrounded by a modern living environment.

The Volta 1b apartment buildings form part of the first development phase of the Krulli Quarter, which will also include an event centre, scheduled for completion in 2027, and the Kasvuhoone business and innovation centre, scheduled for completion in 2028. The first phase also includes the construction of the Bob W aparthotel and a mixed-use residential and commercial building, as well as the reconstruction of an existing commercial building.

Residential development projects in the Krulli Quarter are being developed by OÜ Krulli Kodud, a joint venture established in 2025 and owned equally by OÜ Merko Kodud and AS Krulli Kvartal. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is the main contractor for the construction of the buildings in the quarter's first development phase.

OÜ Merko Kodud (merko.ee/kodud ) is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: CEO of OÜ Merko Kodud, Mr. Indrek Tarto, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

...

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

Attachments



Krulli kodud visualiseering-2 Krulli kodud visualiseering-1