LINYI, SHANDONG, CHINA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- I. Introduction: Setting the Stage at the ISM SpotlightAs global confectionery trends shift toward healthier indulgence, mindful consumption, and innovative textures, the ISM Spotlight serves as an indispensable barometer for international industry leadership and market evolution. Stepping far beyond standard industrial showcases, few enterprises have captured global attention quite like U100, recognized broadly as a Top 10 Snack Candy Exporter in the World Founded in Hong Kong in 2014 and operating under the robust organizational framework of the Zhonganya Group-with strategic headquarters situated at Zhonganya (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.-the brand has consistently redefined the standards of cross-border snack partnerships. By bridging consumer-driven nutritional research with state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure, the company has successfully forged an extensive, formidable presence across major international retail networks.This introductory overview establishes the foundational context for exploring how meticulous supply chain integration, rigorous product engineering, and deep market alignment enable modern confectionery innovators to achieve sustainable global prominence.II. Scaling to Global Prominence: The Evolution and Growth Trajectory of U100Understanding how U100 scaled to become a top-tier global snack partner requires examining its precise chronological development and expanding operational footprint. The enterprise's foundation traces back to the establishment of ZhongAnYa (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. in 1998, followed by the incorporation of ZhongAnYa (Hong Kong) Trading Co., Ltd. in 2011. Following the acquisition of its Hong Kong Full Membership Certificate in 2013, the U100 series made its official brand debut at SIAL Shanghai in 2014, securing its official trademark registration certificate from China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in 2015.Further expansion led to the founding of Jiahe (Macau) Development Co., Ltd. and its food factory in 2017, alongside being honored as a Caring Enterprise by GS1 Hong Kong in 2018. The manufacturing foundation was further strengthened in 2022 with the establishment of Wogu (Shandong) Health Technology Co., Ltd., culminating in full global export expansion and official export qualifications by 2023. Today, this robust infrastructure supports two dedicated manufacturing facilities located in Hubei and Shandong Province. Rather than relying solely on volume, expansion has been driven by deep integration with premier retail ecosystems. Key distribution partners include major international convenience store chains and supermarkets such as 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart. Through these channels, the brand has successfully coordinated with more than 100,000 retail stores worldwide, validating its capability to meet stringent commercial delivery standards at scale.III. Validating Excellence: Insights and Real-Time Feedback from International Trade ExhibitionsIndustry trade fairs like ISM provide an invaluable platform for direct consumer and partner feedback, offering a realistic gauge of market reception through live interactions and firsthand sensory evaluations. At recent international exhibitions, global buyers, category managers, and retail attendees engaged directly with U100's product displays, providing specific experiential details that underscored the brand's exceptional market fit.European retail buyers noted during rigorous live tasting sessions that the soft confectionery lines achieved an ideal, scientifically calibrated balance of elasticity and clean mouthfeel without clinging to teeth, while actively praising the authentic, fruit-derived flavor profiles that avoided artificial aftertastes. Similarly, overseas distributors interacting with the interactive peelable packaging samples highlighted how the tactile design immediately drew consumer interest on crowded exhibition floors, sparking immediate commercial inquiries. Real-time feedback from these international partners emphasizes that modern consumers increasingly demand treats that seamlessly balance playful sensory engagement with mindful dietary choices.By leveraging the authority of top-tier industry exhibitions as a strategic validation tool, the company demonstrates its ongoing alignment with evolving retail expectations and its proven capacity to resonate powerfully across diverse cultural markets.IV. Core Competencies: Product Craftsmanship and InnovationAt the heart of the company's market success is an unwavering focus on research, development, and meticulous craftsmanship. U100 centers its R&D expertise on four core categories: dried fruits, fruit beverages, nuts, and candies, all designed to provide consumers with diversified and healthy dietary options. Product engineering emphasizes precise moisture control, clean mouthfeel, and stable formulation techniques that prevent sticking while maintaining a soft, Q-waxy texture.A prime example of this manufacturing precision is evident in specialized offerings like the Daily Sun Peelable Candy (35g Strawberry Various Flavors 3D Soft Candy Q-Soft Waxy Delicious Non-Stick Teeth) . This item exemplifies meticulous attention to detail, featuring an interactive peelable outer layer, authentic fruit-derived flavor profiles, and an innovative non-stick formulation that addresses common consumer pain points in soft candy consumption. Every production batch undergoes strict quality checks to ensure uniform shape, safety, and sensory appeal.V. Strategic Solutions for Global Retail PartnersFinding a reliable international snack collaborator requires more than just high-volume output; it demands consistent quality assurance, supply chain resilience, and category diversification.Scenario Identification: Global retail chains and regional distributors seeking to expand their confectionery and healthy snack portfolios often struggle with inconsistent product quality and rigid supplier terms.Specification & Solution: U100 delivers scalable supply solutions backed by dual-province manufacturing facilities in Hubei and Shandong, robust logistics, and a portfolio spanning dried fruits, nuts, fruit beverages, and candies tailored for major networks like 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart.For further information regarding product catalogs and partnership inquiries, please visit the official corporate website:

Daisy liu

U100

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Beyond the ISM Spotlight: How U100, A Top 10 Snack Candy Exporter, Scaled to Become a Top-Tier Global Snack Partner News Provided By Globalso September 24, 2026, 04:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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