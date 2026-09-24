Inclusive Sports Festival UNDOKAI WORLD CUP Returns To Awaji Island October 30 November 1

Images from last year's UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2025

Japanese mascot characters are set to perform and cheer on competitors in classic Japanese sports day competitions like ball toss, relay races, and more.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pasona Group Inc. will hold UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2026, an inclusive sports festival inspired by Japan's traditional school and community sports days, from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1 on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture. Open to people of all ages, genders, nationalities, and abilities, the festival will feature a range of traditional Japanese sports-day competitions, including giant ball rolling, ball toss, obstacle relays, water carrying, and a 20-meter sprint. Advance registration opened on Friday, September 11 through the official website ( ).

UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2026 is part of Awaji Well-being Week 2026, a series of events taking place on from October to November on Awaji Island, known as the legendary "birthplace of Japan" in the ancient Japanese creation myth. First held in 2016, UNDOKAI WORLD CUP enters its 11th year in 2026. Individual participants, groups, companies, and organizations can participate in approximately 20 competitions designed to make physical activity accessible and enjoyable while encouraging interaction among participants.

The wider program will highlight healthy living, regional Japanese communities, and Japanese culture. At the Hajimari no Shima Awa-jikara Festival, approximately 25 local mascots from different regions across Japan will gather on Awaji Island to promote their respective hometowns through stage performances and even appearances in the competitions.

A dedicated disaster preparedness area, organized in cooperation with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, will display equipment and supplies used during emergencies. Visitors will be able to see the equipment up close and learn more about preparing for natural disasters and responding when they occur in Japan, known for frequent earthquakes.

The three-day festival will also include cheerleading and baton-twirling performances, a traditional Japanese sparkler-making workshop, and a booth where guests and participants can write their wishes on fireworks shells. Food trucks will serve dishes featuring Awaji beef, Awaji chicken, and other local delicacies.

Pasona Group has expressed the desire to use UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2026 to promote physical activity, social connection, and greater awareness of physical and mental well-being.

■Overview: UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2026

UNDOKAI WORLD CUP is one of Japan's largest open sports festivals and has been held on Awaji Island since 2016. The 2025 festival attracted a total of 40,000 visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

Date: Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1, 2026

Location: October 30 - Location TBA in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

October 31 and November 1 - Akashi Kaikyo National Government Park

8-10 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Program: Traditional Japanese sports-day competitions open to people of all ages, genders, nationalities, and abilities, including giant ball rolling, ball toss, obstacle relays, water carrying, and a 20-meter sprint. The venue will also feature food stalls and exhibitor booths introducing products and services from event sponsors.

[Sports Competitions]

Approximately 20 competitions are planned, with prizes awarded to the top three finishers in eligible categories. Some competitions may have separate Kids Divisions for elementary school students in addition to General Divisions for adults. Planned competitions include giant ball rolling, ball toss, obstacle relays, water carrying, a 20-meter sprint, and more.

- First place prize: One year's supply of Awaji beef

- Second place prize: One year's supply of rice

- Third place prize: One year's supply of Awaji onions

Prizes are awarded only for designated competitions to be announced on the official website.

[Hajimari no Shima Awa-jikara Festival] Approximately 25 local Japanese mascot characters from across Japan will promote their respective regions through performances and participation in the sports competitions.

[Food and Beverage Area] Food trucks and stalls will serve a range of dishes featuring Awaji beef, Awaji chicken, and other locally sourced ingredients, alongside popular offerings from across Hyogo Prefecture.

[Disaster Preparedness Area] Equipment and supplies used during emergencies will be displayed in cooperation with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The area will give visitors an opportunity to learn about disaster preparedness and appropriate responses during an emergency.

[Stage Program and Workshops] The program will include cheerleading and baton-twirling performances, a traditional Japanese sparkler-making workshop, and an activity in which participants can write messages containing their wishes on fireworks shells.

Further details will be announced through the official website.

Admission: Participation in the festival and competitions is free. Separate admission fees apply for entry to Akashi Kaikyo National Government Park.

Website:

Organizer: UNDOKAI WORLD CUP Executive Committee (Planning and operations: Pasona Group Inc.)

Contact: UNDOKAI WORLD CUP Executive Committee Secretariat (...)

Note: Details subject to change. More information to be announced through the official website.

Byron Russel

Pasona Group Inc.

...

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Inclusive Sports Festival UNDOKAI WORLD CUP Returns to Awaji Island October 30 – November 1 News Provided By Pasona Group Inc. September 24, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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