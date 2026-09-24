Sushi Azayaka Opens Las Vegas Dine-In Location Following Delivery-Based Beginnings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sushi Azayaka is pleased to announce the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location, giving customers across Southern Las Vegas a new option for enjoying freshly prepared sushi in a dine-in setting. The restaurant, which previously operated through delivery orders, now welcomes guests at 10620 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas, Nevada.The opening marks a significant step for Sushi Azayaka as it moves beyond its delivery-focused beginnings. What started as a way to bring chef-prepared sushi directly to customers has developed into a physical restaurant where diners can experience the food as it leaves the kitchen.Led by Chef Min Kim, Sushi Azayaka focuses on traditional preparation, ingredient quality and accessible pricing. Its chefs apply established Japanese techniques to each stage of the process, including fish preparation, knife work and sushi rice. The menu includes sashimi, nigiri, sushi rolls and lunch specials, offering choices for both familiar orders and guests interested in exploring different styles of sushi.“Opening our dine-in location allows us to share more of the care that goes into every order,” says Chef Min Kim.“From selecting the fish to preparing the rice and presenting each plate, the details matter. Our goal is to serve high-quality sushi at prices that make it possible for local guests to return regularly.”Las Vegas is widely known for its fine-dining restaurants, particularly along the Strip. Sushi Azayaka is taking a neighborhood-oriented approach, providing Southern Las Vegas residents with ingredients and preparation standards commonly associated with more expensive dining destinations while maintaining approachable menu prices.The transition to a physical location also changes how customers can engage with the restaurant. Delivery helped Sushi Azayaka establish its presence and introduce its menu to diners at home. The new dining room adds the atmosphere, presentation and immediacy that come with eating sushi shortly after it has been prepared.For the restaurant, freshness is central to that experience. Sushi and sashimi depend on careful handling, precise cuts and a balance among fish, rice, seasoning and texture. By welcoming diners into the restaurant, Chef Kim and the culinary team can present each order as intended while giving guests an opportunity to see the range of the menu in one setting.Sushi Azayaka will continue serving customers through delivery in addition to offering dine-in service. Orders remain available through DoorDash, and Uber Eats, allowing customers to choose between visiting the Dean Martin Drive location or having meals delivered.The restaurant operates as an Atlas Hospitality property and is designed to serve nearby residents, workers and visitors seeking authentic Japanese cuisine away from the higher prices often associated with the Las Vegas Strip. Its expansion reflects a practical next chapter for a concept built around fresh preparation and convenient access.Additional information, menu details and ordering links are available at .About Sushi AzayakaSushi Azayaka is an Atlas Hospitality restaurant serving authentic, freshly prepared sushi in Las Vegas. Led by Chef Min Kim, the kitchen draws on traditional Japanese techniques, including careful knife work and precise rice preparation. Its menu features chef-crafted rolls, sashimi, nigiri sushi and lunch selections at accessible prices. Sushi Azayaka offers dine-in service at 10620 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 110 in Las Vegas, along with delivery through DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

Chef Min Kim

Sushi Azayaka

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Sushi Azayaka Opens Las Vegas Dine-In Location Following Delivery-Based Beginnings News Provided By Press Release Co. September 24, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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