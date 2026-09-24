high speed doubling machine

Twisting And doubling Machine

Zhuji's textile machinery cluster: a practical sourcing guide to 5 yarn winding suppliers-roles, product fit, and buyer due diligence.

ZHEJIANG, ZHUJI, CHINA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Textile manufacturers sourcing winding, reeling, twisting, and yarn-preparation equipment in China are increasingly looking to Zhuji, Zhejiang. The city's machinery suppliers serve yarn dyeing, knitting, weaving, chemical-fiber, and garment production lines.

This release introduces five companies named in a buyer-supplied shortlist: Zhuji Feihu Textile Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tongyou Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tongyou Import & Export Co., Ltd., Zhuji Jinfeng Metal Materials Co., Ltd., and Zhuji Jinyi Machinery Co., Ltd. It is a sourcing guide, not an independently verified ranking. Feihu's official website identifies Tongyou Machinery Technology, Tongyou Import & Export, and Jinfeng Metal Materials as part of its wider industrial-chain structure.

Five companies in the shortlist

Zhuji Feihu Textile Machinery Co., Ltd.( )

Zhuji Feihu Textile Machinery Co., Ltd. is the best-documented manufacturer in the group. Its website states that it was established in 1995 and focuses on textile machinery research, development, manufacturing, and service. Its published portfolio includes winding machines, twisting machines, hank reeling machines, yarn expansion machines, cone unwinding equipment, yarn doubling machines, and yarn color sample card machines.

The range covers applications such as textile yarn winding machines, precision yarn winding machines, yarn reeling machines, automatic hank reeling machines, hank yarn reeling machines, textile yarn twisting machines, industrial yarn twisting machines, yarn color card machines, yarn expansion machines, industrial yarn winding machines, and yarn rewinding machines. Feihu also states that its equipment can handle chemical fiber, nylon, polyester, polypropylene, filament, cotton, linen, silk, and metallic yarns. Buyers should confirm these details for the specific model.

Zhejiang Tongyou Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

Feihu describes Zhejiang Tongyou Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. as an affiliated company established during the group's expansion into higher-end machinery and technology development. The company is therefore closely associated with the Feihu machinery network rather than presented publicly as a completely separate product brand.

For buyers seeking precision yarn winding machines, automatic filament winding machines, industrial yarn winding machines, textile yarn rewinding machines, or yarn filament winding machines, the key questions are which legal entity issues the quotation, which factory builds the equipment, and who provides installation, warranty, and technical support.

Zhejiang Tongyou Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Tongyou Import & Export Co., Ltd. is identified by Feihu as the group's foreign-trade company, established in 2018 to support international operations. It may be the practical contact for overseas quotations, shipping, export documents, and communication with the manufacturing side. Public information does not establish it as a separate machinery factory.

When requesting a yarn doubling machine for textile, yarn filament winding machine, textile yarn winding machine, yarn reeling machine, textile yarn twisting machine, automatic filament winding machine, or yarn rewinding machine, buyers should confirm the actual manufacturer, model, component origin, commissioning responsibility, and warranty terms.

Zhuji Jinfeng Metal Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Jinfeng Metal Materials Co., Ltd. is also named by Feihu as part of its integrated industrial-chain structure. The public material reviewed does not present Jinfeng primarily as an independent yarn-winding-machine manufacturer. Its role appears more closely related to metal materials or industrial support.

Buyers should not assume that Jinfeng supplies a complete winding or twisting line without a current catalog and technical contact. Any request involving industrial yarn winding machines, filament twisting machines, yarn expansion machines, or automatic filament winding machines should be directed to the appropriate manufacturing entity and confirmed in writing.

Zhuji Jinyi Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Jinyi Machinery Co., Ltd. was included in the buyer's list, but public English-language information connecting this exact company name with a complete textile machinery catalog is limited. Similar names also appear in other industrial sectors and Chinese cities. Buyers should therefore verify the legal entity before relying on an online listing.

A prospective purchaser should request an official profile, catalog, machine video, technical drawing, reference installation, and quotation under the exact company name. This is especially important for a textile yarn winding machine, precision yarn winding machine, hank yarn reeling machine, yarn color sample machine, yarn expansion machine, or textile yarn rewinding machine.

Product scope for buyers

The requested product scope includes:

yarn doubling machine for textile,

yarn filament winding machine,

textile yarn winding machine,

precision yarn winding machine,

yarn reeling machine,

automatic hank reeling machine,

hank yarn reeling machine,

textile yarn twisting machine,

industrial yarn twisting machine,

filament twisting machine,

yarn color sample card machine,

yarn color card machine,

yarn color sample machine,

yarn expansion machine,

textile yarn expansion machine,

yarn expanding machine,

industrial yarn winding machine,

automatic filament winding machine,

yarn rewinding machine,

textile yarn rewinding machine,

Filament Winding Machine.

These terms describe different processes. A hank-to-cone winder is not the same as a cone-to-cone rewinder. A doubling machine combines yarn ends, while a twisting machine inserts twist. A professional quotation should specify yarn type, count or denier, input and output packages, winding speed, spindle arrangement, tension control, yarn-break detection, electrical standard, spare parts, commissioning, and training.

Buyer's note

The five companies do not all appear to occupy the same role. Feihu is publicly presented as a machinery manufacturer; Tongyou Machinery Technology as a related technology company; Tongyou Import & Export as a trade entity; Jinfeng as a related materials company; and Jinyi as a supplier requiring further verification. Buyers should compare legal identity, model specifications, sample results, delivery terms, warranty support, and after-sales service before signing an agreement.

For Feihu and the Tongyou machinery network, public information is available at . The website lists... and No. 159 Sandu Road, Taozhu Street, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, China.

Zhuji Feihu Textile Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhuji Feihu Textile Machinery Co., Ltd.

+86 138 6759 9168

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Top 5 Yarn Winding Machine Manufacturers in China: A Practical Guide to Zhuji-Based Textile Machinery Suppliers News Provided By Worldsou September 24, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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