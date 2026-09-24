Alla Suvorova Leads Sales Launch of Susurros Residences, a New Vision for Oceanfront Living in Punta de Mita

Alla Suvorova is leading the sales launch of Susurros Residences, an intimate oceanfront community on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit designed around nature, privacy, and understated luxury.

Alla Suvorova has developed a relationship-driven approach focused on private tours

Alla Suvorova works closely with each client to identify the residence and ownership experience best suited to their needs.

“Luxury should feel personal, authentic, and connected to its surroundings,” said Alla Suvorova.“Susurros was created for people who value privacy, beauty, and a genuine sense of place.

Alla Suvorova is leading the sales launch of Susurros Residences, an intimate oceanfront community on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit

PUNTA DE MITA, NAYARIT, MEXICO, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alla Suvorova is leading the sales launch of Susurros Residences, an intimate oceanfront community on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit designed around nature, privacy, and understated luxury.

Located on a quiet stretch of Punta de Mita, Susurros Residences reflects a residential philosophy in which architecture complements rather than competes with the surrounding jungle and Pacific coastline. The project combines low-density design, hospitality-inspired service, and a strong connection to the landscape.

As the public face of the project's sales and marketing effort, Suvorova has developed a relationship-driven approach focused on private tours, personalized consultations, and an in-depth understanding of each buyer's goals. Prospective owners may be seeking a primary residence, a seasonal retreat, or a long-term investment, and Suvorova works closely with each client to identify the residence and ownership experience best suited to their needs.

“Luxury should feel personal, authentic, and connected to its surroundings,” said Alla Suvorova.“Susurros was created for people who value privacy, beauty, and a genuine sense of place. Our role is to help each buyer understand not only the residences, but the lifestyle and community we are building together.”

Suvorova works alongside her husband, Brian, who oversees the project's execution and development. Their direct involvement gives Susurros Residences a founder-led character, allowing prospective owners to engage with the team responsible for the project's vision and day-to-day progress.

The development's architectural concept emphasizes natural materials, restrained building heights, open-air living, and carefully considered views of the Pacific. Each residence is intended to blend into its environment while offering modern comfort and a seamless relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Susurros Residences is also connected to the hospitality heritage of the Auberge Resorts Collection, reinforcing the project's emphasis on service, design, and a refined but relaxed coastal lifestyle.

Punta de Mita has become increasingly attractive to international buyers seeking limited oceanfront inventory, privacy, and access to the natural character of Mexico's Pacific coast. Within this market, Susurros

Residences offers a distinctive alternative to larger, more conventional resort developments.

“Buyers are looking for more than a beautiful home,” Suvorova added.“They want a place that feels meaningful, effortless, and enduring. That is the experience Susurros is designed to provide.”

To learn more about Alla Suvorova and Susurros Residences, visit the project's official sales channels or view the feature video, Alla Suvorova and the Story of Susurros Residences in Punta de Mita.

Bob Domani

American Data Company

+1 310-206-4831

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Alla Suvorova

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Alla Suvorova Leads Sales Launch of Susurros Residences, a New Vision for Oceanfront Living in Punta de Mita News Provided By American Data Company September 24, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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