Air France Flights To Dubai, Riyadh Suspended Beirut Route To Resume On Sep 26

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: For the latest updates onthat began on February 28, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Air France has announced that flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh will be suspended in the next few days. The airline said that this comes after monitoring of developments in the region in real time.

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The airline first suspended flights to Gulf hubs this year after the US-Iran war broke out in the region, citing safety concerns. Since then, it has extended the suspensions frequently based on security assessments.

According to a notice from Air France, flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended up to and including September 28, 2026, while Dubai flights will remain suspended up to and including October 13, 2026.

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The airline also announced that it plans to resume flights to and from Beirut on September 26, 2026, and that Tel Aviv flights are "operating as normal."

Air France said that it is contacting affected customers individually.

"Air France reiterates that the safety and security of its customers and crews are its absolute priority," the notice said.

Fighting in the Middle East has escalated in the last few weeks, with a new front emerging in Yemen. Houthi attacks on Saudi facilities have increased, as well as Bab Al Mandab strait blocking vital Saudi oil exports.

While the UAE has not dealt with Iranian attacks in weeks, merchant vessels continue to be targeted in the vital waterways of the Arabian Gulf, as Iran and US remain divided on negotiations and how to end the war.

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