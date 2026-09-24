Deep Depression Crosses Andhra Coast, Triggering Heavy Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Sep 24 (IANS) The Deep Depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Kalingapatnam and Polaki in the early hours of Thursday, triggering heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The landfall, which began late on Wednesday night, continued for two hours, said officials of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDA).

Heavy rains were lashing Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic.

The Deep Depression crossed the coast close to the southwest of Kalingapatnam between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

The Deep Depression moved at a speed of 3 kmph over the last six hours and is expected to continue as a severe depression for another 12 hours. It is likely to gradually weaken over the subsequent 24 hours, APSDMA said on Thursday morning.

Prakhar Jain, MD, APSDMA, asked people to remain vigilant for 48 hours after the landfall.

Low-lying areas must be alert to the risk of flash floods. Officials on the ground must remain on high alert, Prakhar Jain said.

Heavy rains are likely in isolated areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on Thursday. Heavy rains are also likely in isolated areas of Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts. Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. Rainfall exceeding 100 mm was recorded in 80 locations.

Meanwhile, authorities have deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Five teams of SDRF and four teams of NDRF were deployed in Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities have also declared a holiday for educational institutions in Srikakulam, Vizinagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts.

Disaster Management Authority control room toll-free numbers are 112 and 1070. The state control room has been set up with a toll-free number 18004250101.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with District Collectors to review the situation.

He directed the Collectors of rain-affected districts to remain vigilant until the rainfall subsides. Precautionary measures must be taken to ensure there is no loss of life, he said.

The Chief Minister asked officials to assess water inflows into reservoirs and rivers and also issue timely instructions to the field level.

He said District Collectors must remain alert on Thursday and Friday.

He directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water, food, medicines, and electricity to people in the affected areas.

Officials informed him that measures have been taken to ensure the return of fishermen who had ventured into the sea.