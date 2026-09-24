Anil Kapoor Recalls Krishna Raj Kapoor's Love For Feeding Guests: Never Seen A Better Host In My Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has fondly remembered late Krishna Kapoor, wife of late legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, recalling the warmth and generosity with which she welcomed and fed everyone.

He said she was“like a mother” to him and tagged her as the best host he had ever known. It was during the India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show when contestant Nishant revealed what he would do if he won Rs. 1 crore.

Nishant shared that he would first repay his home loan and then open a restaurant.

He added,“Mujhe khana banana nahi aata, lekin mujhe logon ko khilana bahut pasand hai. (I don't know how to cook, but I love to feed people).”

His words reminded Anil Kapoor of Krishna Kapoor, a close friend of his mother.

Recalling her warmth and hospitality, Anil shared how she would lovingly look after everyone seated at the dining table, constantly checking whether they had eaten enough and encouraging them to try different dishes.

Anil shared:“Krishna aunty meri mummy ki best friend, Rishi aur Randhir Kapoor ji ki mother, mere liye maa samaan thi.”

(Krishna aunty, my mother's best friend and Rishi and Randhir Kapoor ji's mother, was like a mother to me.)

“Maine apni zindagi mein unse behtar host nahi dekha. Woh bade dil aur pyaar se sabko khana khilati thi. Khilane mein jo maza hai na, mujhe lagta hai woh khaane mein bhi nahi hai. Isiliye kehte hain, dil ka raasta pet se hokar jaata hai.”

(I have never seen a better host in my life. She would feed everyone with so much love and generosity. I feel there is more joy in feeding someone than even in eating. That's why they say, 'The way to the heart is through the stomach.)

"India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show" airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.