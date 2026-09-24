Paradise X Review: Nani's Powerful Performance Shines, But Is The Film Worth Watching?

Nani's much-awaited The Paradise has finally arrived in theatres, with director Srikanth Odela promising an intense action drama. Here's a look at whether the film lives up to the massive hype surrounding it.

Nani and director Srikanth Odela reunite for The Paradise after their successful collaboration on Dasara. Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal play the main antagonists, while Kayadu Lohar is the female lead and Sampoornesh Babu plays a key role. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film created huge buzz with its teaser and songs. Despite skipping a trailer, the action drama entered theatres on Thursday, September 24, amid massive expectations and strong advance bookings.

The story follows the Savari community, who migrate to a place called Paradise but remain oppressed even after India gains independence. Shikanji Malik (Mohan Babu) and his family continue to treat them brutally. Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni) leads their fight for identity and gives birth to twins after facing extreme torture. Her surviving son, Jadal (Nani), grows up resenting her and later spends 14 years in prison. After learning the truth about his mother, Jadal decides to fight for the Savaris.

The film has an intriguing premise, blending the fictional struggle of the Savaris with real political elements. The opening portions establish Malik's dominance and the community's long history of oppression effectively. The emotional track surrounding Jadal's birth also works well initially. However, the narrative gradually loses its depth. Jadal's hatred towards his mother and his romance with Subbu (Kayadu Lohar) do not blend naturally with the main storyline, while the political references further distract from the central conflict.

The pre-interval portions create strong tension, and the interval sequence is easily one of the film's biggest highlights. However, the second half becomes heavily dependent on Jadal and Malik's action confrontations. New character entries and the KCR-related portions divert the narrative, while some episodes feel forced. The little girl's track and climax fail to create the desired emotional impact. Despite several strong action blocks, the film struggles to maintain momentum and eventually ends on a flat note.

Nani is the biggest highlight of The Paradise. He gives his all as Jadal and delivers a powerful performance, particularly through his expressions and emotional scenes. His action sequences and dance moments also stand out. Mohan Babu dominates as Shikanji Malik with a commanding villainous performance, although his character's ending weakens the impact. Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Eswari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu and Kayadu Lohar deliver solid performances in their respective roles.

Technically, the film looks impressive. Cinematographer CH Sai delivers striking visuals, while Anirudh Ravichander's songs and background score elevate several sequences. However, the editing by Naveen Nooli remains a major issue, especially in the lengthy second half. Director Srikanth Odela begins with a strong idea but loses focus midway. The political diversions, weak love track and lack of emotional connectivity prevent the film from delivering the impact its premise promises.

The Paradise has scale, powerful performances and some genuinely impressive action blocks, but the emotional core and screenplay do not match the ambition. The film could have worked better with a tighter second half and greater focus on the Savaris' struggle. Meanwhile, people have started sharing their reactions to the film on X. Here is what viewers are saying about Nani's performance, the action sequences and the overall movie.

Theatre's going crazy #paradise #Bengaluru twitter/8RjjNeyJc1

- Kartik S (@kartikgs) September 23, 2026

It's unbelievable Nani's the Paradise movie is getting negetive reviews someone said Paradise is worst than Toxic, another one said first half is good but 2nd half is intolerable's really a bad movie or its Paid negativity against #Nani movie?? I have full faith... twitter/MMn8KHq8y3

- Zingoor (@Zingoorr) September 23, 2026