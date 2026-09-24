Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Finally Breaks Silence On Viral Wedding Pics, Reveals Why He Hid His Marriage For Years

Now, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, has shed light on that part of his life which was always kept under questions. During the time in Bigg Boss 20 house, he shared his experience of being married, divorcing in 2024 and having a tough fall-out with his family during this process.

This revelation also provided the reason behind the pictures of wedding that surfaced on the internet while he was taking part in Roadies show which he later mentioned were fake.

Gullu Reveals His Marriage Lasted For Only A Few Months

In his private conversation with contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that his marriage ended up being a brief one for only four to five months after which they divorced in 2024.

This was, as per him, a very tough time and he added that marriage took place partly due to the pressure from his family. As per Gullu, it is customary in his family to get married at an early age and hence he got into this marriage without being in love with his ex-wife.

He added that he initially kept trying to keep the relationship going but eventually realized that things were not going well.

Family Rejected His Decision To Get Divorced

He further spoke about the conflicts which resulted due to the star's decision to get a divorce. He added that he wanted to get divorced, but other members of his family were against the idea.

As per Gullu, argument got so heated up that his family members refused to talk to him for some time. Gullu added that the entire thing took around one year to be sorted out.

After dealing with the tough time, he decided to focus on his career and move ahead in life.

What Happened To Those Viral Wedding Pics Of Him?

The latest revelations also gave insights into the viral wedding photos of Gullu. In the midst of his roadies show, the photos of Gullu wearing a groom costume along with some lady had surfaced.

Gullu remembers that the pictures were leaked at a time when he was in Goa with the Roadies crew.

In the meantime, Gullu had been dismissing the wedding pictures floating around online as false. But his latest chat with Qazi about Bigg Boss 20 has made it clear that his marriage was indeed real.

Gullu Tells Qazi That He Is Over This Chapter In His Life

While talking about the divorce with Qazi, Gullu explained that he chose not to talk about his past anymore but moved on to concentrate on his career. Later, Qazi made a song for Gullu, bringing a little bit of fun to their serious conversation.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.