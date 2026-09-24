Rs 10 Lakh Rent For A 2BHK In New York? Indian Woman's NYC Reveal Sparks Debate (WATCH Viral Video)
An Indian woman living in New York City has sparked a discussion online after revealing that renting a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan can cost upwards of $10,000 (around ₹10 lakh) a month.
Money expert Sharan Hegde asked Khushi Jain, a content creator and marketer from New York City, about her rent in an Instagram video that the two were in Jain's flat."10,000 a month," Jain told Hegde. Hegde said, "That's about 10 lakh rupees."
Then Jain said that homes in Manhattan could cost over $10,000 a month, but in other places, people could find places to rent for about $8,000 to $9,000. She also said that when she was looking for an apartment, she couldn't find anything below $10,000, so she gave up and moved out of Manhattan.
Jain further said that apartments in areas such as Brooklyn, Long Island City, Queens and Astoria can be available for around $5,000 to $6,000 a month.
The topic then changed to how much it costs to live in New York City as a whole. Jain said that the two of them spend about $10,000 a month on things like rent and other costs. Hegde thought that would be about $100,000 to $120,000 a year, which is about ₹95 lakh to ₹1.14 crore.
Watch Viral VideoView this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sharan Hegde (@financewithsharan)
The description of the post by Hegde said that a view-filled apartment in Manhattan could cost $10,000 a month or more. However, he said that rents could drop to $5,000 to $6,000 if you moved outside of Manhattan. He wrote, "NYC rent is on a whole different level."
In the comments section, Jain added that the figures were based on apartments she had seen while searching for“2 bed 2 baths in Manhattan in buildings with amenities”.
How Did Internet React?
The video prompted a discussion among social media users over whether $10,000 was representative of Manhattan rents.
“Nahh you can literally get nice apartments with views like that within 5-6k,” one user wrote.
“That's completely untrue. You can get a nice 2b2b for 4-5k. With all amenities maybe 6k. 10k is overhyped. I say this as someone who has lived in NYC for 6 years. Just search Zillow and you'll know the truth,” commented another.
“She is correct but additional context - No single person pays 10K themselves - it's always if they live with a partner/ 1-2 roommates. If someone pays that much then their salaries are about 200K+ easily,” wrote a third user.
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